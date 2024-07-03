PBS KIDS Launches Civics Music Video Series from Sesame Workshop – “Together We Can”

PBS KIDS is celebrating Independence Day with the launch of a brand-new series from Sesame Workshop, Together We Can. This musical short-form series delivers a civics curriculum to young viewers, helping them understand how our government works while also inspiring them to see themselves as active members of their communities. The first 10 music videos are now streaming, with 10 more set to debut on August 7th.
About “Together We Can”
- Together We Can brings 20 eye-catching music videos centered on a civics curriculum to young viewers.
- The new series features a variety of memorably sticky songs across multiple genres sung by a cast of kids – who are joined by celebrity guest stars Savannah Guthrie (NBC’s Today), Christopher Jackson (In the Heights, Hamilton), Hoda Kotb (NBC’s Today), and Christian Slater (Mr. Robot).
- Each music video encourages viewers to learn, listen, lead… and sing and dance all along the way. The videos support children in seeing themselves as active members of their communities and give them context on how our government plays a role in our everyday lives.
- Civics topics covered include what it means to be a member of a community, the importance of rules and rights, and broader civics engagement concepts from voting and symbols of democracy to our Constitution.
- Together We Can was created and produced by Sesame Workshop.
- The show is aimed at children ages 4 to 8.
- Episodes are available to stream on the PBS KIDS app and website, and YouTube.
“Together We Can” Episodes Available Now:
- Episode 1: It All Begins With Me
- It begins with YOU! Learn how to participate at home by helping keep things clean, at school by raising your hand in class or taking turns, and at recess and in your community by treating your space and the people around you with kindness. (239)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS AND GOVERNMENT – CITIZENSHIP & CIVIC PARTICIPATION: Demonstrate appropriate social skills necessary for working together in a cooperative and/or collaborative group, such as sharing and showing respect with other group member.
- The kids in this video demonstrate appropriate social skills by singing about ways they can participate in their community, starting with ways they can help at home. Our lead singer explains how he is a good family member when helping with the groceries, taking out the trash, and cleaning his room before he goes to school. At school, he shares that he raises his hand and takes turns, demonstrating ways to participate positively. And in his community, he demonstrates kindness is giving up his bus seat for someone carrying a heavy package and sings about being kind his community space by keeping the neighborhood clean.
- Episode 2: Community Helpers
- Say “thank you” to community helpers like firefighters, dentists, sanitation workers, librarians, and more by learning how they help to make our communities better. (166)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS AND GOVERNMENT – SELF, FAMILY, SOCIETY AND CULTURE PARTICIPATION: Identify other familiar adult social roles and occupations, such as doctor, fireman, librarian.
- The kids in this video identify the adult social roles in their town. They sing about the work and importance of doctors, librarians, teachers, sanitation workers and other key roles of adults in their community, expressing the importance of coming together and working to help others.
- Episode 3: Heritage and Holidays
- Celebrate! From lighting candles to feasting with family, explore traditions across different cultures and learn how people come together to celebrate their heritage through holidays. (183)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS AND GOVERNMENT – SELF, FAMILY, SOCIETY AND CULTURE: Discuss and respect traditions and customs of diverse families in the community
- The kids in this song explore different cultural holidays and show how they are celebrated, highlighting the diversity and similarities of celebrations around the world.
- Episode 4: The Importance of Listening
- Listen! Respect others by learning to listen even when they don’t share your point of view. By hearing someone out and waiting for your turn to talk, you demonstrate respect and the qualities of being a good friend. (224)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS AND GOVERNMENT – CITIZENSHIP & CIVIC PARTICIPATION: Analyze different points of view and how they may result in compromise or conflict. Demonstrate appropriate social skills necessary for working together in a cooperative and/or collaborative group, such as sharing and showing respect with other group members.
- The kids demonstrate appropriate social skills as they learn to listen to each other, even if their views are different. They learn the importance of respectful listening and show others they care by hearing them out before they speak.
- Episode 5:Collaborate Cooperate
- Work together! By collaborating to share our ideas and cooperating to see those ideas through, we get the job done! Kids collaborate on a plan to build a playhouse, and cooperate by working together to finish the project. (238)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS AND GOVERNMENT – CITIZENSHIP & CIVIC PARTICIPATION: Demonstrate appropriate social skills necessary for working together in a cooperative and/or collaborative group, such as sharing and showing respect with other group members
- In this music video, kids demonstrate appropriate social skills by collaborating, sharing ideas, to plan for building a playhouse. As they execute their plan, they work together—taking turns and completing different tasks to get the job done, cooperating with one another.
- Episode 6: Let’s Agree to Disagree
- It’s okay to have different ideas! Two hip-hop dancers and two jazz dancers disagree, but learn to listen to each other and disagree respectfully. (145)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – CITIZENSHIP AND CIVIC PARTICIPATION: Begin to consider other’s opinions when making decisions.
- The two groups of friends demonstrate the importance of being open to other ideas and opinions in regards to their style of music.
- Episode 7: Responsibility
- Do your part! We’re all responsible for making our community better and can help by volunteering in the garden, donating school supplies, or assisting our teachers in the classroom. (181)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – CITIZENSHIP AND CIVIC PARTICIPATION: Begin to notice and analyze the ways people take action to improve their communities; Define the idea and role of a citizen as being a responsible friend or class member. Exhibit responsible conduct while interacting in a group (cleans up toys without much prompting, shares toys, uses words instead of being physically aggressive). SOCIAL & EMOTIONAL LEARNING – SOCIAL COMPETENCE – Responsibility: Living in Community: Identify specific ways that children can contribute and act responsibly at home (e.g. chores, taking care of a pet), at school (e.g. taking care of the classroom and helping classmates), in the community (e.g. helping keep public spaces clean); and in the world at large (e.g. caring for the environment).
- The kids in this video demonstrate how to be active and responsible participants in their society by showing examples of doing their part in their community, like picking up trash, planting trees, and collecting/donating clothing, toys and canned food.
- Episode 8: Rules
- Follow the rules! Rules are created to keep things safe and fair, and when we follow the rules, we participate respectfully as members of our communities. (154)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – Rules, Laws & Rights: Identify the importance of rules and understand that rules promote safety and order (e.g.. hand washing before eating prevents illness)
- Kids explain the importance of having rules at home, in school, and our society. In this video, kids sing about how important it is to follow rules to ensure safety and fairness. Examples include raising your hand in class, and not running in the halls at school.
- Episode 9: Laws
- The rules and the law are there for us all! You may have rules at home like brushing your teeth before bed, but laws are put in place by the government and must be followed, like obeying traffic signs or buckling your seatbelt. (228)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – Rules, Laws & Rights: Understand that rules promote fairness and responsibility in school and community.
- Kids in this music video sing about the differences of rules and laws and their similarities, which lie in creating a safe and fair community.
- Episode 10: Our Leaders
- Be a leader! Leaders earn our respect and trust by treating others with kindness. From community leaders like the principal of a school to government leaders like the mayor of a city, good leaders look out for their community. (188)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – Rules, Laws, and Rights: Identify leadership positions in the school and community. Recognize that leaders have authority in keeping people safe, following rules and maintaining order.
- The kids in this video sing about ways to be a leader in the classroom and in the community. They also share the role of leaders in our society and how they are important figures in ensuring our school, community, and country are safe and happy by treating others with kindness and respect.
“Together We Can” Episodes Available August 7th:
- Episode 11: Upstanders
- A group of friends demonstrate how to lead and be an upstander! Whether it's in class, at lunch, or in the hallway, you can use your voice to speak up when things aren’t fair and be an upstander. (195)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – Citizenship & Civic Participation Demonstrate appropriate social skills necessary for working together in a cooperative and/or collaborative group, such as sharing and showing respect with other group members. SOCIAL & EMOTIONAL LEARNING – SOCIAL COMPETENCE – Social Awareness – Perspective Taking and Empathy: Increasingly recognize and develop language to describe unfairness (injustice) and prejudice (an unreasonable dislike of someone who is different from you in some way) and understand that unfairness and prejudice hurts; SOCIAL & EMOTIONAL LEARNING – SOCIAL COMPETENCE – Relationship Skills – RESPONSIBILITY: LIVING IN COMMUNITY: Begin to demonstrate the will and the skills to act against prejudice and/or discriminatory actions (e.g., identifying and actively resisting and reporting interpersonal racism)
- The kids in this video demonstrate how to be an upstander in many ways at school. For example, if someone’s sitting alone or feeling left out, they show the importance of being kind and inviting them to sit with you! They encourage speaking up if someone cuts others in the lunch line, and not being afraid to tell someone what they are doing is wrong. They advocate that being an upstander also means consoling someone if they are sad.
- Episode 12: Equality and Equity
- Equality vs Equity! What does that mean? Listen and learn about how these words make things fair and help everyone get what they need. (132)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – Rules, Laws & Rights Understand that rules promote fairness and responsibility in school and community
- The kids in this video break down the difference between Equality and Equity. Equality is shown through students having the same number of books and school resources. Equity is shown through balance – both students are given a platform to stand on to reach books on the top shelf of the library, but one student is still shorter than the other. The student who is shorter receives an additional platform to reach the stop shelf. This now allows them to access the same resources.
- Episode 13: Symbols of Democracy
- Look around! What symbols of democracy do you see in the U.S.? Whether it’s the flag, a bald eagle, or the White House, there are symbols all over the country. (161)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – Foundations of Government Identify the meaning of more symbols associated with the United States, such as the White House, Constitution, Declaration of Independence
- The kids in this video share the symbols of democracy that can be found in your community! They go in detail about the American flag and what the stars represent. They also explain a variety of symbols like the Statue of Liberty, the American Bison, The White House, our National flower the Rose, and The Oak Tree.
- Episode 14: 50 States
- What state are you from? Shout it out and sing along to the other states in the U.S. No matter which state you’re from, each is great and makes up an important part of our country. (183)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – Foundations of Government Identify symbols and practices associated with the United States of America, such as the American flag and the Statue of Liberty
- The kids in this video name all 50 states of the United States of America in alphabetical order. To help viewers visualize the geography of the U.S.A., a map highlights each state as it is mentioned.
- Episode 15: Branches of Government
- Hand-in-hand! Learn about how the Legislative, Executive, and Judicial branches of the U.S. government work together to keep our country running smoothly and fairly. (166)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – Foundations of Government Identify symbols and practices associated with the United States of America, such as the American flag and the Statue of Liberty.
- The kids in this song explain the role of the Legislative, Executive and Judicial branches of the U.S. Government. While explaining the role of each branch, they pair their descriptions with visual graphics. They explain that the Legislative Branch represents, the Executive Branch leads, and the Judicial Branch keeps things fair.
- Episode 16: The First People of the U.S.
- We’re all still on Native land. Learn about the indigenous people who inhabited the U.S. first and how we can come together today to take care of the land. (159)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – Self, Family, Society & Culture Give examples of qualities, such as customs, interests, skills and experiences that make individuals and families in their immediate environment unique.
- The lead singer shows the land and discusses the culture of the First Americans. She shares the importance of nature and how it gives the First Americans a sense of belonging and keeps them connected. She explains how the land is used to help First American’s harvest their food, and how they respect animals, the Earth, and plants. She emphasizes the impact of the environment on the First Americans and how we can all support each other and our cultures.
- Episode 17: American Holidays
- Holidays in the United States share and honor the history of our country and our traditions that keep us connected. From The Fourth of July, Labor Day, to M.L.K. Day – we remember the important days in our country and honor them. (229)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – Self, Family, Society & Culture Compare and contrast the beliefs, customs, ceremonies, traditions, and social practices of individuals and groups (through observation or using fiction and informational texts) (e.g. compare wedding traditions in China with weddings in the U.S.)
- The children sing about different American Holidays that are integral traditions of the American culture. They showcase holidays like the Fourth of July by singing of the signing of Declaration of Independence. Other holidays mentioned are Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, and Indigenous People’s Day.
- Episode 18: Election Day
- Vote! As an adult in the United States, it’s important to use your voice and vote on Election Day. Every vote is important and our voices matter. (232)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – Citizenship & Civic Participation Participate in taking action in community (i.e., collecting food and clothing for shelters and food banks); Foundations of Government Begin to understand contributions of local government leaders and current leaders of their school and community, such as mayor, city council.
- The kids in this video explain the importance of elections and how to participate in them. One of the lead singers explains how election day happens across the country and how to exercise your right to vote. They all discuss the different leaders you may vote for like the Mayor, Governor, or President. They encourage civic participation, and how it relates to different positions held in the government.
- Episode 19: Voting
- Vote! Use your voice and have a choice by voting on what you’d like to see or do at home, at school, or in your community. If your vote doesn’t win, that’s okay! Be proud of having used your voice. (231)
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – Citizenship & Civic Participation Partake in a simple voting process and understand that majority rules but that everyone should be able to share an opinion.
- The kids in this video explain the importance of voting in your everyday life. Whether you’re in class and want to vote on an after school club, or at home and deciding what to eat for dinner—you can always use your voice to vote. And even though the majority wins, you can learn to respect the outcome and vote again on something else when the opportunity is there.
- Episode 20: The Constitution
- Hey, Constitution…we want to know, what is the meaning of the Constitution of the U.S.? Listen as the Constitution answers questions about what this document means for our country, while sharing some important amendments along the way.
- Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – Foundations of Government Identify the Constitution as the primary document that lays out the laws and principles of the United States
- The kids in this song explain how the Constitution was created and what is written in this famous document. They explain the meaning behind the Constitution and highlight some important amendments like the 1st, 13th, and 19th amendment. They explain the importance behind each amendment and describe how the constitution helps our government work.