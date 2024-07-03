PBS KIDS Launches Civics Music Video Series from Sesame Workshop – “Together We Can”

PBS KIDS is celebrating Independence Day with the launch of a brand-new series from Sesame Workshop, Together We Can. This musical short-form series delivers a civics curriculum to young viewers, helping them understand how our government works while also inspiring them to see themselves as active members of their communities. The first 10 music videos are now streaming, with 10 more set to debut on August 7th.

About “Together We Can”

Together We Can brings 20 eye-catching music videos centered on a civics curriculum to young viewers.

The new series features a variety of memorably sticky songs across multiple genres sung by a cast of kids – who are joined by celebrity guest stars Savannah Guthrie (NBC's Today ), Christopher Jackson ( In the Heights, Hamilton ), Hoda Kotb (NBC's Today ), and Christian Slater ( Mr. Robot ).

Each music video encourages viewers to learn, listen, lead… and sing and dance all along the way. The videos support children in seeing themselves as active members of their communities and give them context on how our government plays a role in our everyday lives.

Civics topics covered include what it means to be a member of a community, the importance of rules and rights, and broader civics engagement concepts from voting and symbols of democracy to our Constitution.

Together We Can was created and produced by Sesame Workshop.

The show is aimed at children ages 4 to 8.

Episodes are available to stream on the PBS KIDS app and website YouTube

“Together We Can” Episodes Available Now:

Episode 1: It All Begins With Me It begins with YOU! Learn how to participate at home by helping keep things clean, at school by raising your hand in class or taking turns, and at recess and in your community by treating your space and the people around you with kindness. (239) Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS AND GOVERNMENT – CITIZENSHIP & CIVIC PARTICIPATION: Demonstrate appropriate social skills necessary for working together in a cooperative and/or collaborative group, such as sharing and showing respect with other group member. The kids in this video demonstrate appropriate social skills by singing about ways they can participate in their community, starting with ways they can help at home. Our lead singer explains how he is a good family member when helping with the groceries, taking out the trash, and cleaning his room before he goes to school. At school, he shares that he raises his hand and takes turns, demonstrating ways to participate positively. And in his community, he demonstrates kindness is giving up his bus seat for someone carrying a heavy package and sings about being kind his community space by keeping the neighborhood clean.

Episode 2: Community Helpers Say “thank you” to community helpers like firefighters, dentists, sanitation workers, librarians, and more by learning how they help to make our communities better. (166) Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS AND GOVERNMENT – SELF, FAMILY, SOCIETY AND CULTURE PARTICIPATION: Identify other familiar adult social roles and occupations, such as doctor, fireman, librarian. The kids in this video identify the adult social roles in their town. They sing about the work and importance of doctors, librarians, teachers, sanitation workers and other key roles of adults in their community, expressing the importance of coming together and working to help others.

Episode 3: Heritage and Holidays Celebrate! From lighting candles to feasting with family, explore traditions across different cultures and learn how people come together to celebrate their heritage through holidays. (183) Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS AND GOVERNMENT – SELF, FAMILY, SOCIETY AND CULTURE: Discuss and respect traditions and customs of diverse families in the community The kids in this song explore different cultural holidays and show how they are celebrated, highlighting the diversity and similarities of celebrations around the world.

Episode 4: The Importance of Listening Listen! Respect others by learning to listen even when they don’t share your point of view. By hearing someone out and waiting for your turn to talk, you demonstrate respect and the qualities of being a good friend. (224) Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS AND GOVERNMENT – CITIZENSHIP & CIVIC PARTICIPATION: Analyze different points of view and how they may result in compromise or conflict. Demonstrate appropriate social skills necessary for working together in a cooperative and/or collaborative group, such as sharing and showing respect with other group members. The kids demonstrate appropriate social skills as they learn to listen to each other, even if their views are different. They learn the importance of respectful listening and show others they care by hearing them out before they speak.

Episode 5:Collaborate Cooperate Work together! By collaborating to share our ideas and cooperating to see those ideas through, we get the job done! Kids collaborate on a plan to build a playhouse, and cooperate by working together to finish the project. (238) Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS AND GOVERNMENT – CITIZENSHIP & CIVIC PARTICIPATION: Demonstrate appropriate social skills necessary for working together in a cooperative and/or collaborative group, such as sharing and showing respect with other group members In this music video, kids demonstrate appropriate social skills by collaborating, sharing ideas, to plan for building a playhouse. As they execute their plan, they work together—taking turns and completing different tasks to get the job done, cooperating with one another.

Episode 6: Let’s Agree to Disagree It’s okay to have different ideas! Two hip-hop dancers and two jazz dancers disagree, but learn to listen to each other and disagree respectfully. (145) Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – CITIZENSHIP AND CIVIC PARTICIPATION: Begin to consider other’s opinions when making decisions. The two groups of friends demonstrate the importance of being open to other ideas and opinions in regards to their style of music.

Episode 7: Responsibility Do your part! We’re all responsible for making our community better and can help by volunteering in the garden, donating school supplies, or assisting our teachers in the classroom. (181) Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – CITIZENSHIP AND CIVIC PARTICIPATION: Begin to notice and analyze the ways people take action to improve their communities; Define the idea and role of a citizen as being a responsible friend or class member. Exhibit responsible conduct while interacting in a group (cleans up toys without much prompting, shares toys, uses words instead of being physically aggressive). SOCIAL & EMOTIONAL LEARNING – SOCIAL COMPETENCE – Responsibility: Living in Community: Identify specific ways that children can contribute and act responsibly at home (e.g. chores, taking care of a pet), at school (e.g. taking care of the classroom and helping classmates), in the community (e.g. helping keep public spaces clean); and in the world at large (e.g. caring for the environment). The kids in this video demonstrate how to be active and responsible participants in their society by showing examples of doing their part in their community, like picking up trash, planting trees, and collecting/donating clothing, toys and canned food.

Episode 8: Rules Follow the rules! Rules are created to keep things safe and fair, and when we follow the rules, we participate respectfully as members of our communities. (154) Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – Rules, Laws & Rights: Identify the importance of rules and understand that rules promote safety and order (e.g.. hand washing before eating prevents illness) Kids explain the importance of having rules at home, in school, and our society. In this video, kids sing about how important it is to follow rules to ensure safety and fairness. Examples include raising your hand in class, and not running in the halls at school.

Episode 9: Laws The rules and the law are there for us all! You may have rules at home like brushing your teeth before bed, but laws are put in place by the government and must be followed, like obeying traffic signs or buckling your seatbelt. (228) Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – Rules, Laws & Rights: Understand that rules promote fairness and responsibility in school and community. Kids in this music video sing about the differences of rules and laws and their similarities, which lie in creating a safe and fair community.

Episode 10: Our Leaders Be a leader! Leaders earn our respect and trust by treating others with kindness. From community leaders like the principal of a school to government leaders like the mayor of a city, good leaders look out for their community. (188) Curriculum: SOCIAL STUDIES – CIVICS & GOVERNMENT – Rules, Laws, and Rights: Identify leadership positions in the school and community. Recognize that leaders have authority in keeping people safe, following rules and maintaining order. The kids in this video sing about ways to be a leader in the classroom and in the community. They also share the role of leaders in our society and how they are important figures in ensuring our school, community, and country are safe and happy by treating others with kindness and respect.



“Together We Can” Episodes Available August 7th: