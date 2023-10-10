Roku Picks Up the Exclusive U.S. Rights to “The Spiderwick Chronicles”

According to Deadline, Roku has picked up the exclusive U.S. rights to The Spiderwick Chronicles.

What’s Happening:

Roku has picked up the exclusive U.S. rights to The Spiderwick Chronicles , starring Joy Bryant and Christian Slater.

, starring Joy Bryant and Christian Slater. The eight-episode series will premiere on the platform in early 2024.

This news comes a month and a half after Disney+

Paramount TV Studios then started shopping for The Spiderwick Chronicles and were able to find a new platform for the series even with double Hollywood strikes taking place.

Cast:

Joy Bryant as Helen Grace

Noah Cottrell as Simon Grace

Lyon Daniels as Jared Grace

Mychala Lee as Mallory Grace

Jack Dylan Grazer as the voice of Thimbletack

Christian Slater as Mulgarath

