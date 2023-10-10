Roku Picks Up the Exclusive U.S. Rights to “The Spiderwick Chronicles”

According to Deadline, Roku has picked up the exclusive U.S. rights to The Spiderwick Chronicles.
What’s Happening:
- Roku has picked up the exclusive U.S. rights to The Spiderwick Chronicles, starring Joy Bryant and Christian Slater.
- The eight-episode series will premiere on the platform in early 2024.
- This news comes a month and a half after Disney+ decided not to proceed with the series as part of a cost-cutting streaming program removal, focusing more on content curation and Disney-owned IP.
- Paramount TV Studios then started shopping for The Spiderwick Chronicles and were able to find a new platform for the series even with double Hollywood strikes taking place.
Cast:
- Joy Bryant as Helen Grace
- Noah Cottrell as Simon Grace
- Lyon Daniels as Jared Grace
- Mychala Lee as Mallory Grace
- Jack Dylan Grazer as the voice of Thimbletack
- Christian Slater as Mulgarath
What They’re Saying:
- “It is an honor to bring The Spiderwick Chronicles, a spectacular adventure-filled story led by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to The Roku Channel,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media. “We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world-class creative team, to millions of streamers.”
- “We are elated that The Spiderwick Chronicles has found a new home and want to thank The Roku Channel for their passionate partnership,” Clemens said. “Our showrunner Aron Eli Coleite has crafted a beautiful series full of all the enchantment that made the books so beloved, and we can’t wait for audiences to meet these wonderful characters.”