Kaitlin Olson’s Journey from “It’s Always Sunny” to “High Potential:” A New Kind of Underdog

The transition from a raunchy comedy like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to a crime-solving drama like High Potential might seem like a dramatic shift for Kaitlin Olson. But for an actress who thrives on playing underdogs, the leap feels both natural and exciting. Olson’s latest role in High Potential as Morgan Gillory, a brilliant but unconventional crime-solver, sees her bringing a new level of depth to her career-long love for underdog characters. Olson and the creative team behind High Potential discussed this evolution at a recent TCA press conference.

“I love an underdog,” Kaitlin Olson said. “I love a character who is so deeply insecure that they act out. Back when I was in first grade, I was a very insecure kid. I’ve known from consciousness that I wanted to act. I don’t know why. Then I discovered theatre, but I was so shy that I never even attempted it. I mean, in summer camps and stuff like that, but I didn’t audition for a play at school until high school. And so there was this inner weird balance between ‘I know I have this thing that I can do, but I’m way too shy and insecure to be vulnerable enough to open that up for other people to shoot me down.’ That’s always kind of been in there, so maybe that’s a little bit why I’m drawn to characters like that. I just also find a more layered character so much more interesting, with those complete opposites smashed into one person. I just like that.”

From her iconic portrayal of the abrasive Dee Reynolds on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to her starring role in The Mick, Olson has often embraced roles that highlight flawed, unpredictable characters. While Morgan Gillory shares some of Dee’s sharp edges, Olson emphasizes that there’s a difference: "This woman is very grounded. She is a very loving mother. I’m a very loving mother. That wasn’t so hard to jump into." Her portrayal of Morgan builds on Olson’s established ability to bring humor to complex roles, but High Potential allows her to explore new emotional terrain as well.

Series creator Drew Goddard loves to balance a character’s work life and home life, something he explores with Morgan in High Potential. “I’m interested in character and soul and so, I always start from a place of character,” Goddard explained. “I think that’s true of Alias, I think it’s true of Lost. These are big and operatic shows, but at their core, they’re about people. And that’s the joy for me is these characters, looking at their lives, dissecting them, and then the rest of it is sort of the pageantry of the show.”

“I’ve done some procedurals: Medical, cop, detective; I think what separates this one from the pack, and why I really fought hard to come onboard, is there’s a couple secret ingredients,” revealed showrunner Todd Harthan. “I haven’t seen this kind of character take us through an investigative case on TV. I don’t have a comp for it. It reminds me of what I loved so much about House, I’d never seen a doctor like that before, it was such a tour de force character that you had to watch. And I found it really intimidating to come on and write for that character in the best of ways. I think that’s a real secret ingredient. And then, not to mention the rest of the cast that’s pretty incredible.”

Playing a character like Morgan Gillory takes a lot of energy, but so, too, does acting opposite her. Daniel Sunjata plays Detective Adam Karadec, Morgan’s by-the-book detective partner, and a potential romantic partner for the single mom.”[That’s] been the most fun part of my personal discovery in the context of playing the role opposite Kaitlin,” Sunjata revealed. “The longer that we tease that out, the more fun it is for a lot of us, I think, who are part of the precinct as actors.”

The person responsible for giving Morgan her big break is Lieutenant Selena Soto, played by Judy Reyes. “The tension comes from Selena investing in what Morgan, Kaitlin’s character, has to offer,” Judy said about the gamble her character takes. “She’s taking a risk and trusting her instinct and knowing that this woman, wherever the hell she comes from and whatever the hell she does, has something to offer. And I think as a lieutenant, as a female middle-aged woman of color… she’s taking a risk.”

With High Potential, Kaitlin Olson is carving out a new space for herself in the world of television drama. While she’s long been known for her comedic chops, High Potential is a reminder that she has much more to offer. She’s an actress capable of complex, layered performances that leave a lasting impact, whether she’s making audiences laugh or holding them in suspense. As Morgan Gillory, Olson continues to prove that the underdog can surprise you in the best possible ways.

High Potential premieres tonight at 10/9c on ABC. Episodes can be streamed on Hulu the day after they air.