Tiger Woods’ Debut in TGL Presented by SoFi Scores Bigger Ratings Than Inaugural Match

Viewership was up 9% from the inaugural match on January 7th.

Viewership for Tiger Woods’ debut match in the new TGL presented by SoFi, peaked at 1.1 million, and held steady for 90 Minutes.

What’s Happening:

The second match of TGL presented by SoFi, the new prime time golf league, drew an average audience of 1 million viewers on ESPN TGL’s inaugural match

With Tiger Woods making his playing debut, viewership peaked at 1.1 million from 8:30-8:45 p.m. ET and held steady in the 1 million range from 7:30 p.m. until past 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Golf Club took a convincing 12-1 victory over Woods and Jupiter Links Golf Club in the match. LAGC was declared the winner at 8:50 p.m. when it took a 9-1 lead after the 11th hole. The telecast aired from 7-9:18 p.m. and was cable’s most-viewed sports program of the day.

The full season of TGL matches will air and stream exclusively on ESPN platforms, including 15 regular season matches followed by playoffs. The season concludes March 24-25 with Finals.

The third match of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 21 (ESPN and ESPN+, 7 p.m.) will feature the TGL debut of Atlanta Drive Golf Club (Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel and Justin Thomas) vs. New York Golf Club (Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schaufelle and Cameron Young).

The player lineups for the match are slated to be announced on Friday.

