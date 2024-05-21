Live-Action “X-Men” Screenwriter In Negotiations After Success of “X-Men ’97”

After the success of X-Men ‘97, it seems that Marvel Studios is now throwing their live-action X-Men movie into overdrive, currently negotiating with Micheal Lesslie (Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) to pen the script, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

According to reports, it was only late last week that the decision was made to go with Lesslie.

Lesslie seems to be the industry's leader in giving a franchise a bit of a rebirth. Along with the recent Hunger Games film, he is also responsible for the latest film in the Now You See Me franchise.

The news comes after the success of X-Men '97, which not only had the best reviews of any Marvel project in years, but also broke viewership records for Disney+. The film will also be released after Deadpool & Wolverine, itself featuring X-Men characters and lore, showing how viable the franchise is.