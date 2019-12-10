New “Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind” Trailer Released Ahead of January Debut

Square Enix has shared another new trailer for the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III downloadable content, Re:Mind which will debut on PlayStation 4 in January.
- This is the third trailer for the upcoming downloadable content after it was first revealed during the E3 conference this June.
- A second trailer was released in September ahead of the Tokyo Game Show.
- Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind will debut on PlayStation 4 on January 23, 2020 and on Xbox One February 25, 2020.
About Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind:
- In the upcoming DLC, players travel to a familiar realm and encounter powerful new bosses.
- In some of the additional battles, players will be able to switch characters. Players can also obtain additional Keyblades by downloading the free update.
- Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind will launch this winter for:
- PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system
- Xbox One family of devices including:
- Xbox One X
- Kingdom Hearts III is rated E10+ by the ESRB and is available now for the PlayStation 4 system and Xbox One.