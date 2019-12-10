New “Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind” Trailer Released Ahead of January Debut

Square Enix has shared another new trailer for the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III downloadable content, Re:Mind which will debut on PlayStation 4 in January.

This is the third trailer for the upcoming downloadable content after it was first revealed during the E3 conference this June

A second trailer

Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind will debut on PlayStation 4 on January 23, 2020 and on Xbox One February 25, 2020.

About Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind: