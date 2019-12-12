Disney Junior Orders Second Season of “Mira, Royal Detective” Ahead of 2020 Series Premiere

Ahead of its series debut, Disney Junior has picked up a second season of the animated kids show Mira, Royal Detective.
What’s happening:
- Disney Junior has announced that they are picking up a second season of the upcoming animated series Mira, Royal Detective.
- The news shared on the Disney Channel official Twitter with the post reading:
- “JUST ANNOUNCED: #DisneyJunior's #MiraRoyalDetective, an animated mystery-adventure series inspired by the cultures and customs of India, has been greenlit for a second season ahead of its highly-anticipated spring 2020 debut.”
About the series:
- Mira, Royal Detective is set in the magical Indian-inspired land of Jalpur, and follows the brave and resourceful Mira.
- Mira is a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective after solving a mystery that involves saving the kingdom’s young prince. As royal detective, she travels throughout the kingdom helping royals and commoners alike.
- Rooted in India’s vibrant heritage, each episode will weave authentic music, dance and customs into two 11-minutes stories.
The voice cast for Mira, Royal Detective include:
- Leela Ladnier as Mira
- Freida Pinto (The Path) as Queen Shanti
- Hannah Simone (New Girl) as a young commoner named Pinky
- Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as Mira’s Auntie Pushpa
- Kal Penn (Designated Survivor) as Mikku
- Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project) as Chikku
- Aasif Mandvi (Shut Eye) as Mira’s father, Sahil
- Sarita Choudhury (Homeland) as Prince Neel’s Great-Aunt Rupa
- Aparna Nancherla (BoJack Horseman) as Mira’s cousin Meena
- Kamran Lucas (Mech-X4) as Prince Neel
- Karan Brar (BUNK’D) as Prince Veer
- Karan Soni (Deadpool) as twins Ranjeet and Manjeet
- Sarayu Blue (I Feel Bad) as the palace tailor
- Parvesh Cheena (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Manish
- Sonal Shah (Scrubs) as Poonam
- Roshni Edwards as Mira’s cousin Priya
Mira, Royal Detective will debut in early 2020 on Disney Junior.