Disney Junior Orders Second Season of “Mira, Royal Detective” Ahead of 2020 Series Premiere

Ahead of its series debut, Disney Junior has picked up a second season of the animated kids show Mira, Royal Detective.

What’s happening:

Disney Junior has announced that they are picking up a second season of the upcoming animated series Mira, Royal Detective .

The news shared on the Disney Channel official Twitter with the post reading: "JUST ANNOUNCED: #DisneyJunior #MiraRoyalDetective



About the series:

Mira, Royal Detective is set in the magical Indian-inspired land of Jalpur, and follows the brave and resourceful Mira.

Rooted in India’s vibrant heritage, each episode will weave authentic music, dance and customs into two 11-minutes stories.

The voice cast for Mira, Royal Detective include:

Leela Ladnier as Mira

Freida Pinto ( The Path ) as Queen Shanti

as Queen Shanti Hannah Simone ( New Girl ) as a young commoner named Pinky

as a young commoner named Pinky Jameela Jamil ( The Good Place ) as Mira's Auntie Pushpa

as Mira's Auntie Pushpa Kal Penn ( Designated Survivor ) as Mikku

as Mikku Utkarsh Ambudkar ( The Mindy Project ) as Chikku

as Chikku Aasif Mandvi ( Shut Eye ) as Mira's father, Sahil

as Mira's father, Sahil Sarita Choudhury ( Homeland ) as Prince Neel's Great-Aunt Rupa

as Prince Neel's Great-Aunt Rupa Aparna Nancherla ( BoJack Horseman ) as Mira's cousin Meena

as Mira's cousin Meena Kamran Lucas ( Mech-X4 ) as Prince Neel

as Prince Neel Karan Brar ( BUNK'D ) as Prince Veer

as Prince Veer Karan Soni ( Deadpool ) as twins Ranjeet and Manjeet

as twins Ranjeet and Manjeet Sarayu Blue ( I Feel Bad ) as the palace tailor

as the palace tailor Parvesh Cheena ( Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ) as Manish

as Manish Sonal Shah ( Scrubs ) as Poonam

as Poonam Roshni Edwards as Mira's cousin Priya

Mira, Royal Detective will debut in early 2020 on Disney Junior.