Special “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Event Coming to Disney Stores Next Week

We’re just about a week away from the highly-anticipated theatrical release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and you can prepare for the debut of the film by visiting your local Disney store next week for a special event dedicated to its release.
- On Monday, December 16, guests visiting Disney stores will be able to meet-and-greet with Stormtroopers, take advantage of special photo ops and opening night giveaways.
- Select Stores will also live stream the red carpet festivities from the World Premiere.
- The following stores will offer the live stream:
- Glendale Galleria
- Del Amo Fashion Center
- Northridge Fashion Center
- Century City Mall
- Galleria at Tyler
- Westfield Fashion Square
- Valencia Town Center
- The Promenade
- Burlington Mall
- Dadeland Mall
- Menlo Park Mall
- Southpark Mall
- Ridgedale
- Guests who make any purchase will receive a commemorative Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “Opening Night” pin.
- You can find your nearest Disney store here.
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20.
