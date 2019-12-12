Special “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Event Coming to Disney Stores Next Week

We’re just about a week away from the highly-anticipated theatrical release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and you can prepare for the debut of the film by visiting your local Disney store next week for a special event dedicated to its release.

On Monday, December 16, guests visiting Disney stores will be able to meet-and-greet with Stormtroopers, take advantage of special photo ops and opening night giveaways.

Select Stores will also live stream the red carpet festivities from the World Premiere.

The following stores will offer the live stream: Glendale Galleria Del Amo Fashion Center Northridge Fashion Center Century City Mall Galleria at Tyler Westfield Fashion Square Valencia Town Center The Promenade Burlington Mall Dadeland Mall Menlo Park Mall Southpark Mall Ridgedale

Guests who make any purchase will receive a commemorative Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “Opening Night” pin.

You can find your nearest Disney store here

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20.

