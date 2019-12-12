Special “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Event Coming to Disney Stores Next Week

by | Dec 12, 2019 10:44 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

We’re just about a week away from the highly-anticipated theatrical release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and you can prepare for the debut of the film by visiting your local Disney store next week for a special event dedicated to its release.

  • On Monday, December 16, guests visiting Disney stores will be able to meet-and-greet with Stormtroopers, take advantage of special photo ops and opening night giveaways.
  • Select Stores will also live stream the red carpet festivities from the World Premiere.
  • The following stores will offer the live stream:
    • Glendale Galleria
    • Del Amo Fashion Center
    • Northridge Fashion Center
    • Century City Mall
    • Galleria at Tyler
    • Westfield Fashion Square
    • Valencia Town Center
    • The Promenade
    • Burlington Mall
    • Dadeland Mall
    • Menlo Park Mall
    • Southpark Mall
    • Ridgedale
  • Guests who make any purchase will receive a commemorative Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “Opening Night” pin.

  • You can find your nearest Disney store here.
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20.

ICYMI – More Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker news:

  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is just days away from its theatrical debut and not only are fans excited, but designers and fashion brands are too. Several companies have introduced Star Wars-inspired capsule collections that span the Skywalker saga and will keep you looking your galactic best.
  • Walt Disney Studios has submitted to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences six of it’s releases for consideration into several Oscar categories.
  • ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! welcomes the director and cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker during a prime-time special: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special,’ airing Monday, Dec. 16.
  • Disney has reportedly issued a warning that visuals and sustained flashing light sequences in the upcoming film could affect those with photosensitive epilepsy.
 
 
