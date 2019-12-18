Disney Classic Games: “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” Available Now in Retro Edition Bundles at Best Buy

If you’re a fan of Disney and retro video games, Best Buy has just the thing for you. Distributor Nighthawk Interactive has released two Retro Edition bundles of the Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King for the Nintendo Switch, and they are available exclusively at Best Buy now.

The new bundles contain both of the classic games, as well as an exclusive poster and color game manual, encased in either a clamshell version box version

Both bundles are available now at Best Buy for $49.99.

While these new bundles, in their retro packaging, are only available for the Nintendo Switch, the recently re-released games

The re-released versions of the games come complete with new features, enhancements and a plethora of bonus content for both original fans and new players to explore.

The collection contains fan-favorite versions of each original title featuring upscaled graphics to support high definition displays and additional upgrades to enhance playability on current consoles.

A brand-new “final cut” of Aladdin and an original Aladdin “tradeshow demo” that has not been publicly available since 1993 are also included.

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and the Lion King has been updated for current consoles and PC by development studio Digital Eclipse Nighthawk Interactive

It is rated E10+ by the ESRB.

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King features include:

Authentic Game Content with Modern Improvements – Fans old and new can enjoy the original game builds, upscaled graphics, customizable controls, save states, level select special filters for visual enhancement and more.

Fans old and new can enjoy the original game builds, upscaled graphics, customizable controls, save states, level select special filters for visual enhancement and more. Variety of Game Versions – The collection includes multiple playable platform versions of the games including their Sega Genesis, Game Boy and Super Game Boy releases, as well as The Lion King Super Nintendo Entertainment System version.

The collection includes multiple playable platform versions of the games including their Sega Genesis, Game Boy and Super Game Boy releases, as well as The Lion King Super Nintendo Entertainment System version. A Helping Hand – Players who want to experience the Disney magic in true “Hakuna Matata” fashion can use the Interactive Game Viewer to view playthroughs and jump in when ready, Rewind feature, and cheat codes such as invulnerability and infinite lives to aid gameplay progression.

Players who want to experience the Disney magic in true “Hakuna Matata” fashion can use the Interactive Game Viewer to view playthroughs and jump in when ready, Rewind feature, and cheat codes such as invulnerability and infinite lives to aid gameplay progression. Curated, Explorable Museum – A treasure trove of behind-the-scenes development assets including interviews, an art gallery and a music player shares the rich history behind the Aladdin and The Lion King 16-bit games.

Bring home the fun: