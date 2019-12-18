Disney Offers Recovery Tickets to Guests of December 17 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Due to Weather

Guests who attended last night’s (December 17) Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom were unfortunately greeted by some rough weather. As a result, Disney is issuing two recovery ticket options to those who attended the event.
- Guests can exchange their event ticket for one of the following options:
- A 1-Day 1 Park Disney Theme Park Ticket
- A ticket for a future Magic Kingdom event, subject to availability
- Those looking to select the 1-Day 1 Park Disney Theme Park Ticket can simply use their current event media, which has automatically been converted.
- Those wanting to exchange for another hard-ticket event during the 2019 season should call (407) 939-7818 by January 31, 2020 between the hours of 7am – 11pm and have their event ticket(s) available.
- They will be able to choose one of the following options:
- Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (December 19 or 20)
- Disney After Hours
- Disney Villains After Hours
- Guests will not be able to choose both the 1-Day 1 Park Disney Theme Park Ticket AND the event ticket.
- The 1-Day 1 Park Disney Theme Park Ticket will expire one year from the original event date (December 17).
