First Trailer for Fox Searchlight’s “Downhill” Debuts

Almost a full year after principal photography began in January, Fox Searchlight has released the first trailer for Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ and Will Ferrell’s new comedy Downhill.
About Downhill:
- Production on the new film began in Austria in and around Ischgl, Fiss and Vienna.
- Downhill is directed by Faxon and Rash and written by Jesse Armstrong.
- The film is an adaptation of the 2014 Golden Globe nominated Swedish film Force Majeure.
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu serve as producers while Ruben Östlund and Erik Hemmendorff serve as executive producers.
- The film has been overseen by Presidents of Production Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, VP of Production Taylor Friedman and Coordinator Apolline Berty.
- Downhill will slide into theaters on February 14, 2020.
The plot:
- Barely escaping an avalanche during a ski vacation in the Alps throws a seemingly picture-perfect family into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate life, and how they truly feel about each other.
The cast:
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus
- Will Ferrell
- Miranda Otto
- Zach Woods
- Zoë Chao
- Julian Grey
- Ammon Jacob Ford
- Kristofer Hivju