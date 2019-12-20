First Trailer for Fox Searchlight’s “Downhill” Debuts

Almost a full year after principal photography began in January, Fox Searchlight has released the first trailer for Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ and Will Ferrell’s new comedy Downhill.

About Downhill:

Production on the new film began in Austria in and around Ischgl, Fiss and Vienna.

Downhill is directed by Faxon and Rash and written by Jesse Armstrong.

The film is an adaptation of the 2014 Golden Globe nominated Swedish film Force Majeure.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu serve as producers while Ruben Östlund and Erik Hemmendorff serve as executive producers.

The film has been overseen by Presidents of Production Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, VP of Production Taylor Friedman and Coordinator Apolline Berty.

Downhill will slide into theaters on February 14, 2020.

The plot:

Barely escaping an avalanche during a ski vacation in the Alps throws a seemingly picture-perfect family into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate life, and how they truly feel about each other.

The cast: