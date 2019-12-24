Stars from the National Tour of “Frozen” to Perform Live During the 2020 Rose Parade

As the annual Rose Parade welcomes the New Year (and decade), the cast of Disney’s Frozen national tour will add a layer of magic with a special live performance mid-parade. Stars Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler will sing “For the First Time in Forever” as they make their way along the parade route.
What’s happening:
- Disney’s Broadway production of Frozen is coming to the New Year’s Day Rose Parade!
- According to Broadway World, the North American touring cast will join the day’s festivities with an exclusive mid-parade performance of “For the First Time in Forever.”
- This year’s special Rose Bowl appearance will feature Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna.
- Fans attending the parade can catch the cast performance at the intersection of Colorado and Orange Grove Boulevards.
- Following the live performance, several of the cast members will follow along the parade route in a decorated sleigh featuring California Grown flowers.
- The official Rose Parade website says, “For millions of viewers around the world, the Rose Parade is an iconic New Year’s Day tradition. This year’s theme, “The Power of Hope,” celebrates the profound influence of hope in the world.”
- Frozen is currently touring in Southern California with a nine-week engagement at the Hollywood Pantages Theater in LA. The show runs through February 2, 2020.
ICYMI:
- Back in May, Disney on Broadway announced they found the perfect pair to play Anna and Elsa on the National tour and introduced the duo in a cute video.
- Disney’s Frozen is currently on its first stop in the National Tour where it will bring the magic of the live show to millions of fans around the country.