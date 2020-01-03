“Zombies 2” Soundtrack Track List Revealed and Release Date Set

The soundtrack to the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie Zombies 2 will be released on February 14th.

What’s Happening:

The soundtrack to Zombies 2 will be available digitally and on CD beginning Friday, February 14th.

will be available digitally and on CD beginning Friday, February 14th. February 14th is also the day Zombies 2 premieres on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app.

premieres on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. The soundtrack features new songs written by the same talented writers from Descendants 2 and 3 including Rock Mafia and Mitch Allan.

and including Rock Mafia and Mitch Allan. A single for the song “The New Kid in Town” by Baby Ariel will debut on January 31st ahead of the soundtrack release.

The Zombies 2 soundtrack is now available for physical and digital pre-order pre-save pre-add here

Zombies 2 Track List:

1. “We Got This” – Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, Trevor Tordjman, Carla Jeffery, Emilia McCarthy, Jasmine Renée Thomas, James Godfrey and Noah Zulfikar

2. “We Own the Night” – Performed by Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza and Baby Ariel

3. “Like the Zombies Do” – Performed by Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza and Baby Ariel

4. “Gotta Find Where I Belong” – Performed by Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly

5. “Call to the Wild” – Performed by Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney and Pearce Joza

6. “I'm Winning” – Performed by Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Trevor Tordjman, Emilia McCarthy, Jasmine Renée Thomas and Noah Zulfikar

7. “Flesh & Bone” – Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, Carla Jeffery, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza and Baby Ariel

8. “One for All” – Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, Trevor Tordjman, Carla Jeffery, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza, Baby Ariel, Emilia McCarthy, Jasmine Renée Thomas and Noah Zulfikar

9. “Someday” (Reprise) – Performed by Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly

10. “The New Kid in Town” – Performed by Baby Ariel

