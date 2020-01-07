Roaming R2-D2 Confirmed as A Regular Offering at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

It was Christmas Eve and all through Batuu, all the park guests were stirring, and so was R2. On December 24th, we reported that everyone’s favorite astromech was spotted gliding throughout Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and today it was announced by the Disney Parks Blog that this sighting will now become a more regular occurrence.

What’s Happening:

Guests who are planning on visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Disneyland Walt Disney World Resorts

Guests to Batuu in Disneyland park may now see a familiar sidekick gliding around: R2-D2!

In the Star Wars films, R2-D2 is a resourceful astromech droid. He has shown great bravery in rescuing his masters and their friends from many perils. A skilled starship mechanic and fighter pilot’s assistant, he formed an unlikely but enduring friendship with the fussy protocol droid C-3PO, both of which becoming fan-favorites along the way.

While in Galaxy’s Edge, guests who want to bring a droid companion home can head to Droid Depot and build their own by choosing from either an R-series or BB-series droid as parts come and go on conveyor belts, placing a finished droid in an activation station to bring them to life.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge also allows guests to take the controls of the most famous ship in the galaxy aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

The newest attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Late last year on December 5, Disney’s Hollywood Studios

At this time it is unclear if R2-D2 will be roaming the pathways of Black Spire Outpost and the rest of Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge