Roaming R2-D2 Confirmed as A Regular Offering at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

by | Jan 7, 2020 4:33 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

It was Christmas Eve and all through Batuu, all the park guests were stirring, and so was R2. On December 24th, we reported that everyone’s favorite astromech was spotted gliding throughout Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and today it was announced by the Disney Parks Blog that this sighting will now become a more regular occurrence.

What’s Happening:

  • Guests who are planning on visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resorts, will encounter plenty of creatures from around the galaxy, whether it be a wookie or a Stormtrooper or even a droid.
  • Guests to Batuu in Disneyland park may now see a familiar sidekick gliding around: R2-D2!
  • In the Star Wars films, R2-D2 is a resourceful astromech droid. He has shown great bravery in rescuing his masters and their friends from many perils. A skilled starship mechanic and fighter pilot’s assistant, he formed an unlikely but enduring friendship with the fussy protocol droid C-3PO, both of which becoming fan-favorites along the way.
  • While in Galaxy’s Edge, guests who want to bring a droid companion home can head to Droid Depot and build their own by choosing from either an R-series or BB-series droid as parts come and go on conveyor belts, placing a finished droid in an activation station to bring them to life.

  • Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge also allows guests to take the controls of the most famous ship in the galaxy aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
  • The newest attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, launches at Disneyland park on January 17.  
  • Late last year on December 5, Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort opened their version of the new attraction where guests climb aboard a full-size transport shuttle before being captured by a Star Destroyer and find themselves in the middle of a climactic battle between the dark side of the First Order and the light side of the Resistance.
  • At this time it is unclear if R2-D2 will be roaming the pathways of Black Spire Outpost and the rest of Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend