Sneak Peek at Upcoming “Star Wars: Darth Vader #1” Released

StarWars.com has unveiled a sneak peek of STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #1, the next chapter in a new series released by Marvel by artists Greg Pak and Raffaele Ienco.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, StarWars.com unveiled a first look at STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #1 from writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco, with covers by InHyuk Lee.

from writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco, with covers by InHyuk Lee. Arriving next month, the series picks up in the aftermath of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back as a new mission for the fallen Jedi unfolds. In this brand-new story, Vader revisits the Lars homestead on Tatooine, hunting for information on Luke Skywalker and seeking revenge on all those who hid his son from him. Tragedies and images from Vader’s past come hurtling back, proving they’re always with him.

Below you can see the stirring preview and check out how Mike Del Mundo perfectly blends Darth Vader's past and present in his stunning variant cover.

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #1 arrives in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com on February 5th.

What They’re Saying:

Mark Paniccia, Editor: “The new DARTH VADER series explores some very important events from Anakin Skywalker’s past and shows a side of the Dark Lord we’ve never seen before. We’ll be uncovering secrets right along with him including a last-page shocker that’s guaranteed to have Star Wars fans talking.”

