New First Look Trailer for Marvel’s “Black Widow” Released

Fans have long clamored for clandestine hero Black Widow, portrayed by Scarlett Johansson in a number of MCU films, to get a solo outing and tonight a new trailer was released for the upcoming Black Widow, the first film of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in Marvel Black Widow —the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020

—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020

hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020 Australian director Cate Shortland was reportedly one of over 40 directors, all female, that Marvel considered to direct the film. She was believed to be the favorite to helm the project after meeting with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, with a shortlist that also included Amma Asante ( Belle ), Kimberly Peirce ( Boys Don’t Cry ) and Maggie Betts ( Novitiate ). Shortland is best known for her work on Lore and Berlin Syndrome .

), Kimberly Peirce ( ) and Maggie Betts ( ). Shortland is best known for her work on and . Johansson, one of the biggest stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years, has reportedly landed a huge payday for her upcoming standalone Black Widow movie, reportedly earning $15 million for the movie. That amount matches what Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth earned for their roles in the blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War .

. Johansson has already appeared in seven MCU films, including Iron Man 2 , Captain America: Civil War , and Avengers: Endgame .

and Black Widow lands it theaters on May 1st, 2020

