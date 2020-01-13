“Toy Story 4” Coming to Disney+ in February

A couple of months have passed since the launch of Disney+ now and the streaming service continues to add to its impressive library. Next month, another recent hit animated film will join the ranks as Toy Story 4 is set to debut on Disney+ in February.

Toy Story 4 will debut on Disney+ on February 5.

will debut on Disney+ on February 5. The latest Pixar animated feature film, which hit theaters in back in June, was just nominated for an Academy Award

About Toy Story 4:

“Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, declares himself “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep. After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”

The cast: