Disney•Pixar Reveals New Character Posters for “Onward”

Pixar’s Onward is just 50 days away from its theatrical release and everyone is getting excited, even the studios! This morning both Pixar and Walt Disney Studios tweeted a short teaser and shared a few new posters while reminding fans the film was on its way.

This morning, fans of the upcoming Pixar film, Onward were in for a treat as the Walt Disney Studios Twitter shared three new character posters.

were in for a treat as the Walt Disney Studios Twitter shared three new character posters. These posters give fans better look at the Sprites, Unicorns, and the pair of legs that belong to our heroes’ dad.

Tough and fearless are not words one usually associates with “sprite” but what do we know? Looking at the poster, it seems this trio of characters form the group “Pixie Dusters” which could mean any of a number of things. Maybe they create and provide pixie dust; perhaps they’re a cleaning crew who removes pixie dust; or maybe they make it their mission to put other Pixies in their place? We’ll find out for sure on March 6!

Usually portrayed as stunning, magical creatures, it looks like the Unicorns in New Mushroomton fall under a different category. If the trailer and poster are any indication of what this species loves, it appears discarded food found in trash cans is delicious. I guess that makes them the racoons of this universe!

Dad might not currently have a top half, but he certainly seems happy to be around! When Ian Lightfoot turns 16, his mother gives him a gift from his late father: a magical staff and visitation spell to bring Dad back for one day. But only part of the spell works bringing back the lower half of Ian’s father!

“Set in a suburban fantasy world, Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.”

Onward ventures into theatres nationwide on March 6, 2020