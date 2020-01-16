Disney•Pixar Reveals New Character Posters for “Onward”

by | Jan 16, 2020 1:08 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Pixar’s Onward is just 50 days away from its theatrical release and everyone is getting excited, even the studios! This morning both Pixar and Walt Disney Studios tweeted a short teaser and shared a few new posters while reminding fans the film was on its way.

What’s happening:

  • This morning, fans of the upcoming Pixar film, Onward were in for a treat as the Walt Disney Studios Twitter shared three new character posters.
  • These posters give fans better look at the Sprites, Unicorns, and the pair of legs that belong to our heroes’ dad.

Sprites:

  • Tough and fearless are not words one usually associates with “sprite” but what do we know? Looking at the poster, it seems this trio of characters form the group “Pixie Dusters” which could mean any of a number of things. Maybe they create and provide pixie dust; perhaps they’re a cleaning crew who removes pixie dust; or maybe they make it their mission to put other Pixies in their place? We’ll find out for sure on March 6!

Unicorns

  • Usually portrayed as stunning, magical creatures, it looks like the Unicorns in New Mushroomton fall under a different category. If the trailer and poster are any indication of what this species loves, it appears discarded food found in trash cans is delicious. I guess that makes them the racoons of this universe!

Dad’s Legs

  • Dad might not currently have a top half, but he certainly seems happy to be around! When Ian Lightfoot turns 16, his mother gives him a gift from his late father: a magical staff and visitation spell to bring Dad back for one day. But only part of the spell works bringing back the lower half of Ian’s father!

About Onward:

  • “Set in a suburban fantasy world, Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.” 

ICYMI:

Onward ventures into theatres nationwide on March 6, 2020

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend