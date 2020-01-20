New Additions to Disney Parks Designer Collection Debut this Week

by | Jan 20, 2020 11:38 AM Pacific Time

One of the best things about the Disney fandom is the amazingly fun headwear! Guests of all ages can get excited about two upcoming Mickey and Minnie ear hats and headbands debuting this week.

What’s happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog has revealed two new additions to the Disney Parks Designer Collection.
  • Starting today, fans can top of their parks visit with a melodic Mickey Mouse ear hat from Disney artist Dave Perillo.
  • Later this week, an artsy painted Minnie Mouse ear headband by John Coulter will be available exclusively at Epcot.
  • Finally, artist Jerrod Maruyama will be visiting Epcot International Festival of the Arts to sign his Hipster Mickey ear hat design that debuted this fall.

Mickey Mouse Ear Hat by Dave Perillo

  • This melodic design features Mickey Mouse himself creating the most toon-filled tunes. This ear hat also has a musical feature which plays the “Mickey Mouse March” with the flip of a switch!
  • The design is available now at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and on shopDisney.com.

Meet Dave!:

  • Fans of Dave Peraillo can meet him at the Epcot International Festival of the Arts in the WonderGround Gallery tent January 20 through 24 from 12 pm to 2 pm daily.

Minnie Ear Headband by John Coulter

Painted Minnie Mouse Ears:

  • Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse aficionados will love John Coulter’s floral, elegant, turn of the century Minnie Mouse ear headband design.

  • Fans of the Designer Collection got a first look at the new ears yesterday, when saraofarendelle posted a sneak peek on her Instagram.
  • The design will be released on January 24 exclusively at the Epcot International Festival of the Arts WonderGround Gallery tent and then will come to Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and online at shopDisney.com in March.

Meet John!:

  • Fans of John Coulter can meet him at the Epcot International Festival of the Arts in the WonderGround Gallery tent from January 24 through 26.
  • John will be signing on:
    • January 24 from 4-6 pm
    • January 25 from 12-2 pm; 4-6 pm
    • January 26 from 12-2 pm; 4-6 pm

Disney Parks Designer Collection Hipster Mickey Mouse ear hat

Mickey Mouse Hipster Ears:

  • Looking for even more Disney Parks Designer Collection ears to add to your assortment? This fun hat by Jerrod Maruyama features Mickey Mouse relaxed and enjoying life while wearing a soft beanie and some stylish glasses.

Meet Jarrod!:

  • Jerrod Maruyama will be appearing at the Epcot International Festival of the Arts in the WonderGround Gallery tent from February 7–11 signing his Disney Parks Designer Collection Hipster Mickey Mouse ear hat.
  • Jerrod will be signing on:
    • February 7 from 11 am–1 pm; 2-4 pm
    • February 8 from 11 am-1 pm
    • February 9 from 11 am-1 pm
    • February 10 from 11 am–1 pm: 2-4 pm
    • February11 from 11 am–1 pm; 2-4 pm

Where to shop the Disney Parks Designer Collection:

  • These fun headpieces are currently available or coming soon to the following locations:

Walt Disney World Resort:

Disneyland Resort:

Future Disney Parks Designer Collection Releases:

  • Betsey Johnson – Winter 2020
  • Dave Perillo – Winter 2020
  • John Coulter – Winter 2020
  • The Blonds – Winter 2020
  • Kevin Rafferty – Spring 2020
  • Her Universe – Spring 2020
  • Joe Rohde – Spring 2020
  • Cupcakes and Cashmere – Spring 2020
  • Lily Aldridge – Spring 2020
  • Bret Iwan – Summer 2020
  • Vera Wang – Summer 2020
  • Karlie Kloss – Summer 2020
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Send this to a friend