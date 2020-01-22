Adventures by Disney Announces 2021 European River Cruise Offerings

Explore the stunning beauty and unique charm of Europe with an Adventures by Disney River Cruise. Just today, Disney shared their 2021 river cruise sailing itineraries and exclusive add-ons including an inside look at the construction of the Disney Wish.

What’s happening:

Adventures by Disney has announced their 2021 river cruise vacation offerings which includes 30 sailing opportunities along four European rivers: Danube Rhine Rhone Seine

Select departures are reserved exclusively for families traveling without children, including Food and Wine and Oktoberfest-themed cruises, and festive holiday sailings wrap up the extended river cruise season.

2021 will also feature a new opportunity for guests on select vacations: an inside look at the construction of the fifth Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish

Bookings open to the public on January 29, 2020.

Family Vacations in the Heart of Europe

Sailing with AmaWaterways, a premier luxury river cruise line, these all-inclusive vacations are filled with active, immersive experiences curated by the travel experts at Disney.

A team of Adventure Guides are master storytellers who bring each destination to life and provide a seamless, authentic experience marked by signature Disney service.

Rhine River cruises

On Rhine River cruises, guests explore storybook villages in: Switzerland France Germany The Netherlands

Highlights include: A toboggan ride through the black forest High-adrenaline thrills at an indoor winter park Horseback riding through the French countryside A voyage through the Upper Middle Rhine Valley offering up-close views of 30 majestic castles.



Rhine River Excursion Add-on – Visit the Disney Wish:

New on the Rhine River itinerary is a unique excursion to Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, where the newest Disney Cruise Line ships

Guests who book this activity will go behind-the-magic at the building docks on a privately guided hard-hat tour led by a Disney Imagineer.

This intimate, limited-capacity experience will be available at an additional charge on all 2021 departures.

Danube River

Danube River sailings visit eight unforgettable destinations in: Germany Austria Slovakia Hungary

Here adventurers roam medieval ruins, scale treetop rope bridges and marvel at the rolling hills made famous in The Sound of Music.

Rhone River

Rhone River vacations through the south of France transport guests to sun-soaked Provence, a region celebrated for its colorful culture, charming villages, lush vineyards and world-renowned cuisine.

Interactive excursions include an art workshop inspired by Vincent Van Gogh, a private truffle-hunting experience and tasting, and kayaking beneath a 2,000-year-old Roman aqueduct.

Seine River

Seine River cruises celebrate the magnificence of rural France with visits to picturesque provincial towns, the historic beaches of Normandy, Monet’s House and Gardens, the dramatic cliffs of Etretat, and Paris – the “City of Lights.”

Specialty, Seasonal and Themed Departures

The 2021 Adventures by Disney river cruise lineup includes a variety of specialty sailings that feature themed offerings onboard and onshore, in addition to the excursions and entertainment built into each itinerary.

Adult Exclusive Sailings:

Throughout the year, select departures are reserved for families traveling without children.

During these adult-exclusive sailings, guests 18 years of age and older enjoy the magic of an Adventures by Disney river cruise with the addition of tailored enhancements designed just for them. Special adult-only vacations include: Themed Oktoberfest sailings on the Danube River Food and Wine cruises on the Rhine River Festive Christmas Market cruises on the Danube River

Each of these specialty vacations is offered twice in 2021.

Pre- and Post-Cruise Itinerary Enhancements in Paris, Amsterdam and Budapest:

Adventures by Disney guests can extend their European river cruise vacations with three-day, two-night stays in some of Europe’s most celebrated cities.

These guided group itineraries are designed to maximize vacation time, highlighting “must see” attractions as well as lesser-known hidden gems.

Two dedicated Adventure Guides lead guests in enriching, exciting activities the whole family can enjoy.

The Paris Escape:

The Paris Escape can be added to Seine and Rhone sailings in northern or southern France. Guests will enjoy: Spectacular views of the “City of Lights” from their seats at dinner in the Eiffel Tower A private walking culinary tour An immersive visit to the Louvre Museum guided by a local expert and a special art detective activity for Junior Adventurers.



The Amsterdam Escape:

The Amsterdam Escape can be added as a post-cruise stay following Rhine River sailings to complete the cruise’s four-country journey. This itinerary features: A bucket-list canal cruise A culinary tour of the trendy Jordaan neighborhood A visit to the Van Gogh Museum followed by an interactive painting workshop.



The Budapest Escape:

The Budapest Escape can be added to Danube River sailings as the perfect land complement to the Central European tour.

The itinerary includes must-see sites with a focus on cultural experiences like sampling authentic Hungarian cuisine, riding in a tuk-tuk (motorized rickshaw) and reveling in a performance at the Budapest Opera House.

Adventures by Disney Escapes can be booked as standalone getaways or as add-ons to other vacation plans.