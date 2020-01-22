Cast-Contingent Pilot Ordered for New Disney Channel Series Starring Mexican Wrestling Legend Blue Demon Jr.

Those familiar and fans of wrestling, specifically Mexican/Lucha wrestling, will probably recognize the name Blue Demon Jr. and should get excited as Disney has ordered a pilot for a new show starring the wrestling legend, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- A cast-contingent pilot has been ordered for Ultra Violet and Blue Demon, a coming of age story under the guise of a superhero-wrestling-action comedy produced and written by Pokémon Detective Pikachu scribes Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit.
- The story will follow 13 year old Violet who is “chosen” by a magical luchador mask to be the successor to her uncle, the famed luchador Blue Demon Jr. who also just happens to be a secret superhero. Violet will begin her own secret superhero training, all while having to navigate the ups and downs of growing up while keeping her new alter-ego a secret.
- The greenlighting of the pilot is contingent on the cast, largely based on the young lead who will play opposite to Blue Demon Jr. who will be playing the fictionalized version of himself. The casting is taking place in Los Angeles and Mexico under the supervision of the same casting director as Coco and Narcos, Carla Hool.
- If the cast can be found quickly, production can begin on the pilot within the next few months.
- Demon Jr. is the adopted son of the legendary original Blue Demon and is the first Mexican and the second masked wrestler to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.
- This is just the latest news about an offering that could possibly be coming to the Disney Channel, and it comes on the heels of an announcement regarding a new family dance competition, Disney Fam Jam.