“Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings” New Season to Debut on Disney+ This Valentine’s Day

When Winne the Pooh was asked “How do you spell love?” he replied with “You don’t spell it, you feel it.” And for Disney+ subscribers, “You can watch it” would be an answer to that question when Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings new season debuts on the popular streaming service.

The new season is also slated to have an underwater proposal, a musical flash mob, and a variety of surprise musical guests, with locations not just limited to Disney parks, with one ceremony set atop a glacier.

Returning as hosts for this season is real-life married couple Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker upping the ante from the breathtaking celebrations chronicled in the first season.

The new season of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings debuts February 14th, 2020 on Disney+

Allison Holker: “There’s so much that Disney has to offer, so we really explored more of the world this year”

Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "We got to be on top of a glacier this season. I don't know how many people have literally stood on a glacier. That's this season. That's just one thing! You have all these other dreams that have not been realized yet. And they're just as big and just as extravagant and just as special.Disney was built on dreams anyway, so their fans have that same kind of DNA in them."