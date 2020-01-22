Hasbro Previews Marvel Legends Black Widow Figures Inspired by Marvel Comics

Black Widow is getting two new Marvel Legends figures from Hasbro each inspired by her appearance in Marvel Comics. The collectible figures go on pre-order on January 23 with an expected arrival of spring 2020.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s happening:
- This morning, Hasbro revealed two new Marvel Legends Series figures inspired by the Black Widow comics
- The new figures featuring our brave heroine in her grey suit and brown jacket, or sporting her white suit with gold accents.
- Both figures will be available for pre-order beginning tomorrow, January 23 and are available at Walmart or Target.
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES BLACK WIDOW Figure
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
- Available: Spring 2020
- Available for pre-order at Walmart.com on January 23.
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES BLACK WIDOW: DEADLY ORIGIN Figure
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
- Available: Spring 2020
- Available for pre-order at Target on January 23.
Black Widow Movie Merchandise:
- In addition to the new collectibles from Hasbro, several companies have also recently previewed their Black Widow movie tie-in merchandise.