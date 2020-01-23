Chrissy Metz, Idina Menzel, Randy Newman and More to Perform Best Original Songs at 92nd Oscars

Oscars show producers have announced the lineup of live performances for this year’s Best Original Song nominees. Among those taking the stage are Chrissy Metz, Idina Menzel, and Randy Newman.

What’s happening:

The 92nd Oscars ceremony is just a few weeks away and today the show producers, Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced the lineup of musical performers.

Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman will perform this year’s nominated songs live during the award ceremony.

The Walt Disney Company has received three Best Original Song nominations, two for their animated features Frozen II and Toy Story 4, and one for Fox’s Breakthrough.

2020 Original Song Nominees and Performers

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

Performed by Randy Newman

Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

Performed by Chrissy Metz

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II

Performed by Idina Menzel and AURORA

Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

Performed by Elton John

Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin

“Stand Up” from “Harriet ”

Performed by Cynthia Erivo

Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Did You Know?:

Often moving and always entertaining, one of the best parts of the Oscars ceremony is the live performance of the Original Song nominees. Even though “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” and “Stand Up” are not Disney songs, the musicians performing the songs do have Disney connections: Sir Elton John has a long history with Disney and is most associated with his hit songs from The Lion King . John also wrote music for the Broadway play Aida— a retelling of the classic opera. He was named a Disney Legend in 2006 being honored for his music contributions. Cynthia Erivo will star as Aretha Franklin in the upcoming third installment of National Geographic’s series Genius .



What they’re saying:

Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain: “We’re excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who will deliver one-of-a-kind music moments you will only see on the Oscars.”

More from the Oscars: