D23 Members Invited to Preview “Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic” Exhibition

by | Jan 24, 2020 1:45 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Earlier this week, D23 released the full event and exhibition calendar for the Walt Disney Archives. Now, D23 has announced that members are invited to preview the Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic exhibition coming to the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, California.

  • The Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic exhibition will open to the public on Saturday, March 7, but D23 Gold and Gold Family members will be able to get a preview on Wednesday, March 4.
  • These members will be the first guests to walk through a dazzling display of more than 400 objects, including original artwork, costumes, and props that tell the story of the Archives, The Walt Disney Company, and Walt Disney himself.

bowers museum event

  • The exhibition will feature items from classics like Fantasia and Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion attraction, as well as recent favorites like super hero costumes and maquettes of characters from Frozen.
  • The special D23 experience will begin with a welcome reception at the Bowers Museum’s John M. Lee Court.
  • Here, members will be able to meet and mingle with fellow members while enjoying hors d’oeuvres as well as a beer and wine bar.
  • Guests will then gather for a special dedication moment featuring Becky Cline, Director of the Walt Disney Archives and Michael Vargo, Head of D23 and the Walt Disney Archives.
  • Once the exhibit is declared open, guests will be able to enjoy the 10,000 square-foot exhibit celebrating nearly 100 years of Disney history.
  • As an added bonus, D23 members will be able to attend two panel presentations with the Walt Disney Archives staff sharing insights into the process of curating and preserving such rich artifacts.

bowers museum event

  • D23 members will also be able to shop at the Bowers Museum store and enjoy some of the museum’s other exhibits.
  • Desserts and coffee will also be available for guests and a special parting gift will also be given out.
  • The event will begin at 5 PM on Wednesday, March 4 and will run until 9 PM.
  • D23 Gold members can reserve tickets for themselves and one guest while D23 Gold Family members can reserve tickets for themselves and up to three guests.
  • Tickets will be $99 per person and will be available starting Tuesday, January 28 at 10 PM PT.
 
 
Send this to a friend