Live-Action Bambi Remake Reportedly in the Works at Disney

It was only a matter of time until we got some news on Disney’s next live-action remake. It appears Disney feels there is some “doe” to be made by turning their animated classic Bambi into a live-action film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Disney has reportedly brought on Captain Marvel writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet to team with Chaos Walking writer Lindsey Beer to pen the script.
- The film will be produced by Depth of Field, the production banner headed by Chris and Paul Weitz and Andrew Miano.
- The original film was released in 1942 and was nominated for three Academy Awards – best song, best score and best sound.
- The new film will reportedly follow the lead of the recent The Jungle Book and The Lion King remakes, which were not truly live-action but instead used cutting-edge CG technology to recreate the film’s iconic characters and immersive natural worlds.
- Live-action remakes continue to prove successful for Disney. The last two, Jon Favreau's The Lion King and Guy Ritchie's Aladdin, each grossed over $1 billion worldwide.
- The Bambi remake joins Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey as the curious Ariel, in Disney’s upcoming pipeline.
- Robertson-Dworet and Beer continue to be two of the most sought after writers, with upcoming credits that include the two teaming up on a female-led Fast & Furious spinoff.
- Along with writer Nicole Perlman, Robertson-Dworet and Beer run the production banner Known Universe, which focuses on female-led stories.