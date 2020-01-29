Raphael Saadiq Joins National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha” as Executive Music Producer

Raphael Saadiq has joined the creative team of National Geographic’s limited series Genius: Aretha. Saadiq will serve as the executive music producer according to Billboard.

What’s happening:

National Geographic has found its executive music producer for the third installment of their Genius anthology series.

Raphael Saadiq has signed on to produce for Genius: Aretha which stars Cynthia Erivo.

Grammy-winning artist Terence Blanchard will compose original music for the show.

Genius: Aretha is set to premiere on May 25 at 9 pm ET on National Geographic.

What they’re saying:

Raphael Saadiq: "It's an honor to share Aretha's genius with the world alongside the incredibly talented Cynthia Erivo and Terence Blanchard. We'll hit the keys, play the parts and sing the lyrics that helped pave the way for musicians like myself to trust our artistry and challenge ourselves to be bold."

Terence Blanchard: "I'm so humbled to be part of a project that honors someone I've idolized and had the great privilege of working with. Aretha was that one-of-a-kind talent that transcended all musical genres. She is the gold standard."

About Genius: Aretha: