Entertainment Weekly Reveals First Look at the Characters of Disney Junior’s “Mira, Royal Detective”

This spring, Disney Junior will introduce audiences to their newest heroine, Mira a detective who works for the kingdom of Jalpur. Today, Entertainment Weekly offered fans a first look at the kids series, Mira, Royal Detective.

What’s happening:

Entertainment Weekly Mira, Royal Detective .

. The series takes place in the fictional land of Jalpur and is inspired by the cultures and customs of India.

Mira is a commoner who has a knack for solving mysteries. Impressed by her skills, the Queen of Jalpur appoints the young sleuth as the official royal detective.

EW’s first look reveals the cast as well as their animated counterparts. Take a look:

Mira

Mira is voiced by 16-year-old actress Leela Ladnier.

Queen Shanti

Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire) provides the voice of the Queen who appoints Mira as the official detective of the kingdom.

Auntie Pushpa

Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) will voice Mira’s Auntie Pushpa.

Mikku

Kal Penn (House) voices Mikku, one of Mira’s mongoose sidekicks.

Chikku

Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project) will voice Mira’s other mongoose sidekick, Chikku.

Pinky

Hannah Simone (New Girl) is the voice of Pinky, a young commoner.

Sahil

Aasif Mandvi (The Daily Show) plays Mira’s father, Sahil.

Meena

Aparna Nancherla (BoJack Horseman) will voice Meena, Mira’s cousin.

Mira, Royal Detective premieres this March on Disney Junior.