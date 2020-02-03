This spring, Disney Junior will introduce audiences to their newest heroine, Mira a detective who works for the kingdom of Jalpur. Today, Entertainment Weekly offered fans a first look at the kids series, Mira, Royal Detective.
What’s happening:
- Entertainment Weekly has shared a first look at Disney Junior’s upcoming new animated series, Mira, Royal Detective.
- The series takes place in the fictional land of Jalpur and is inspired by the cultures and customs of India.
- Mira is a commoner who has a knack for solving mysteries. Impressed by her skills, the Queen of Jalpur appoints the young sleuth as the official royal detective.
- EW’s first look reveals the cast as well as their animated counterparts. Take a look:
Mira
- Mira is voiced by 16-year-old actress Leela Ladnier.
Queen Shanti
- Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire) provides the voice of the Queen who appoints Mira as the official detective of the kingdom.
Auntie Pushpa
- Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) will voice Mira’s Auntie Pushpa.
Mikku
- Kal Penn (House) voices Mikku, one of Mira’s mongoose sidekicks.
Chikku
- Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project) will voice Mira’s other mongoose sidekick, Chikku.
Pinky
- Hannah Simone (New Girl) is the voice of Pinky, a young commoner.
Sahil
- Aasif Mandvi (The Daily Show) plays Mira’s father, Sahil.
Meena
- Aparna Nancherla (BoJack Horseman) will voice Meena, Mira’s cousin.
Mira, Royal Detective premieres this March on Disney Junior.