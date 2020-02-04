Disney’s Team of Heroes Program Comes to Three Central Florida Children’s Hospitals

Disney’s Team of Heroes program brings hope and healing to families with young children suffering from life threatening illnesses. Today, Disney has shared a new look at the projects they are bringing to three Central Florida children’s hospitals.

What’s happening:

The Walt Disney Company has announced three Central Florida hospitals will be the next recipients of Disney’s Team of Heroes

In 2018, Disney announced that over the next five-years they were committed to investing $100 million in hundreds of children's hospitals around the world.

Bringing magic to those in need:

Areas within these children’s hospitals will be reimagined with interactive play spaces, whimsical murals and comfort corridors.

Here beloved characters and stories will come to life, while providing positive distractions to ease the stress of a hospital stay.

Using creativity, imagination, and interactive technology, Walt Disney Imagineers worked with patient care experts to design the best healing experiences for children and families going through such a difficult time.

Disney shared a video of some of the unique offerings that will be accessible to patients and their families at these children’s hospitals. Take a look:

What they’re saying:

Rena Langley, senior vice president of communications and public affairs at Walt Disney World Resort: “We are thrilled that this important initiative is expanding to three of our local children’s hospitals right here in Central Florida.”

Did you know?: