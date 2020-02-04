HAPPENING NOW — The Walt Disney Company Announces Q1 2020 Earnings — LIVE BLOG

Disney’s Team of Heroes Program Comes to Three Central Florida Children’s Hospitals

by | Feb 4, 2020 12:24 PM Pacific Time

Disney’s Team of Heroes program brings hope and healing to families with young children suffering from life threatening illnesses. Today, Disney has shared a new look at the projects they are bringing to three Central Florida children’s hospitals.

Magical Disney Transformation at Central Florida hospital

What’s happening:

  • The Walt Disney Company has announced three Central Florida hospitals will be the next recipients of Disney’s Team of Heroes philanthropic outreach program.
  • In 2018, Disney announced that over the next five-years they were committed to investing $100 million in hundreds of children's hospitals around the world.
  • Today the Disney Parks Blog revealed their transformation plans for these area hospitals that will benefit from the Team of Heroes program. The hospitals are:
    • AdventHealth for Children
    • Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital
    • Nemours Children’s Hospital

Bringing magic to those in need:

  • Areas within these children’s hospitals will be reimagined with interactive play spaces, whimsical murals and comfort corridors.
  • Here beloved characters and stories will come to life, while providing positive distractions to ease the stress of a hospital stay.
  • Using creativity, imagination, and interactive technology, Walt Disney Imagineers worked with patient care experts to design the best healing experiences for children and families going through such a difficult time.
  • Disney shared a video of some of the unique offerings that will be accessible to patients and their families at these children’s hospitals. Take a look:

What they’re saying:

  • Rena Langley, senior vice president of communications and public affairs at Walt Disney World Resort: “We are thrilled that this important initiative is expanding to three of our local children’s hospitals right here in Central Florida.”

Did you know?:

  • Disney has been bringing joy and encouragement to children and families facing serious illness for decades. Even Walt Disney would join animators and characters on visits to children’s hospitals.
  • Disney has a long history of caring for children, which includes granting nearly 10,000 wishes annually through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and sending care packages to children’s hospitals.
 
 
Comments

