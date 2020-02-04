Disney’s Team of Heroes Program Comes to Three Central Florida Children’s Hospitals

Disney’s Team of Heroes program brings hope and healing to families with young children suffering from life threatening illnesses. Today, Disney has shared a new look at the projects they are bringing to three Central Florida children’s hospitals.
What’s happening:
- The Walt Disney Company has announced three Central Florida hospitals will be the next recipients of Disney’s Team of Heroes philanthropic outreach program.
- In 2018, Disney announced that over the next five-years they were committed to investing $100 million in hundreds of children's hospitals around the world.
- Today the Disney Parks Blog revealed their transformation plans for these area hospitals that will benefit from the Team of Heroes program. The hospitals are:
- AdventHealth for Children
- Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital
- Nemours Children’s Hospital
Bringing magic to those in need:
- Areas within these children’s hospitals will be reimagined with interactive play spaces, whimsical murals and comfort corridors.
- Here beloved characters and stories will come to life, while providing positive distractions to ease the stress of a hospital stay.
- Using creativity, imagination, and interactive technology, Walt Disney Imagineers worked with patient care experts to design the best healing experiences for children and families going through such a difficult time.
- Disney shared a video of some of the unique offerings that will be accessible to patients and their families at these children’s hospitals. Take a look:
What they’re saying:
- Rena Langley, senior vice president of communications and public affairs at Walt Disney World Resort: “We are thrilled that this important initiative is expanding to three of our local children’s hospitals right here in Central Florida.”
Did you know?:
- Disney has been bringing joy and encouragement to children and families facing serious illness for decades. Even Walt Disney would join animators and characters on visits to children’s hospitals.
- Disney has a long history of caring for children, which includes granting nearly 10,000 wishes annually through the Make-A-Wish Foundation and sending care packages to children’s hospitals.