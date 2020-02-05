Disney On Broadway Women’s Day 2020 Free Event March 10th

Disney on Broadway celebrates International Women’s Day for the third year in a row with an event called “Women’s Day on Broadway: The Decade Ahead and How Women Will Shape It” on February 10th at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

What’s Happening:

“Women’s Day on Broadway” is Tuesday, March 10th, at the New Amsterdam Theatre, home of Disney’s Aladdin .

“Women’s Day on Broadway strives to be inclusive and intersectional, and invites professionals of all gender identities and expressions working in entertainment and those interested in the topic to attend the event free of charge.”

Guests can register for the event at www.womenofbroadway.com

The official twitter account for the event is @WomenOfBroadway .

