“Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package” Coming to Stores Next Month

Square Enix, the video game develop behind the popular Disney-based Kingdom Hearts video game series, announced today the coming arrival of a new physical bundle that will contain all of the chapters from Kingdom Hearts – The Story So Far and Kingdom Hearts III.
- The new Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package will be released in North America on March 17 for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system.
- The nw bundle will be available for $49.99, featuring multiple, award-winning games with hundreds of hours of content across 10 magical gameplay experiences, numerous Disney worlds and the entire Dark Seeker Saga.
- The massive compilation will also feature exclusive package artwork (seen above) by Kingdom Hearts director Tetsuya Nomura.
- The Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package will feature the following games:
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX
- Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories
- Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)
- Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final MIX
- Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
- Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–
- Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)
- Kingdom Hearts III
- The physical release will be available at GameStop and select North American retailers. You can pre-order your copy now.
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package does not include the Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind downloadable content, which was released in January.