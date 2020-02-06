Bob Iger Apologizes to Elementary School PTA That Was Fined for Screening “The Lion King,” Promises Donation

Last month, Emerson Elementary School in Berkeley, California was fined $250 for illegally screening Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King during a PTA event. Today, Disney CEO Bob Iger took to Twitter to publicly apologize to the school’s PTA and promise a personal donation to their fund raising initiative.
- Earlier this week, CNN reported the story of Emerson Elementary being fined for their screeing of the 2019 remake.
- One of the parents from the school’s PTA purchased the film and showed it during a November fundraising event.
- Two months later, the school received an email alerting them that they were being fined $250 for screening the movie.
- The email came from Movie Licensing USA, which manages licensing for Disney and other major studios.
- The story drew a great deal of attention, with a lot of people voicing their disapproval of the fine.
- That prompted a response from Iger, who tweeted this morning:
Our company @WaltDisneyCo apologizes to the Emerson Elementary School PTA and I will personally donate to their fund raising initiative.
— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) February 6, 2020
- Iger has not shared details regarding the amount of his donation though I’d be willing to bet it would more than cover the $250 fine.