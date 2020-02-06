SeaWorld Orlando Announces Additional Performers for Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series

SeaWorld Orlando has announced additional bands and performers for their Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series.

What’s happening:

This Friday marks the return of SeaWorld Orlando’s annual Seven Seas Food Festival

In addition to all of the delicious food and beverage options to guests to enjoy during the weekend event, the park will also host a concert series featuring some of the biggest names in the industry.

Concerts will be offered every Saturday and Sunday at 6:00 pm at SeaWorld’s Bayside Stadium, and are included with theme park admission.

Today, SeaWorld has announced additional groups and musicians that will be performing during the festival.

For the best seat in the house, guests can purchase reserved seating for select performances. Reserved seating opportunities and the previously announced concerts are available online here

Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series

March 7 – AJR

March 8 – Dylan Scott

March 14 – Hunter Hayes

March 15 – Joe Nichols

March 21 – YES and Alan Parsons Live Project

March 22 – Edwin McCain

March 28 – Gin Blossoms

March 29 – Village People

April 4 – Jesse McCartney

April 5 – Gretchen Wilson

April 11 – Scotty McCreery

April 12 – Jeremy Camp

April 18 – Everclear

April 19 – Grand Funk Railroad and BLUE ÖYSTER CULT

April 25 – Vanilla Ice and C&C Music Factory

April 26 – Chris Janson

