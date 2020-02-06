SeaWorld Orlando Announces Additional Performers for Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series

SeaWorld Orlando has announced additional bands and performers for their Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series.
What’s happening:
- This Friday marks the return of SeaWorld Orlando’s annual Seven Seas Food Festival which runs weekends February 7-May 3.
- In addition to all of the delicious food and beverage options to guests to enjoy during the weekend event, the park will also host a concert series featuring some of the biggest names in the industry.
- Concerts will be offered every Saturday and Sunday at 6:00 pm at SeaWorld’s Bayside Stadium, and are included with theme park admission.
- Today, SeaWorld has announced additional groups and musicians that will be performing during the festival.
- For the best seat in the house, guests can purchase reserved seating for select performances. Reserved seating opportunities and the previously announced concerts are available online here.
Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series
1 of 4
- March 7 – AJR
- March 8 – Dylan Scott
- March 14 – Hunter Hayes
- March 15 – Joe Nichols
1 of 5
- March 21 – YES and Alan Parsons Live Project
- March 22 – Edwin McCain
- March 28 – Gin Blossoms
- March 29 – Village People
1 of 4
- April 4 – Jesse McCartney
- April 5 – Gretchen Wilson
- April 11 – Scotty McCreery
- April 12 – Jeremy Camp
1 of 6
- April 18 – Everclear
- April 19 – Grand Funk Railroad and BLUE ÖYSTER CULT
- April 25 – Vanilla Ice and C&C Music Factory
- April 26 – Chris Janson
1 of 2
- May 2 – Billy Ray Cyrus
- May 3 – Sean Paul