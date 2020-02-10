Photos – New Disney Villains After Hours Merchandise and Food

Friday marked the return of the popular Disney Villains After Hours event at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Guests in attendance were able to take advantage of some new food and beverage offerings as well as some brand new event merchandise. Take a look at some of the new offerings available at the event this year.

Guests were able to pick up all kinds of exclusive event merchandise to commemorate their experience, including:

Oogie Boogie Tumbler – $19.99

Event T-shirt – $29.99

Villains Leggings – $36.99

Ladies Long Sleeve Tee – $36.99

Passholder Tee – $26.99

Hades Jacket – $49.99

On top of that, there were all kinds of devilishly delicious treats available during the event. Take a look at some of the food and beverage offerings in the photos below:

Locked Away Maiden (Available at Main Street Bakery)

Hades Hot Dog (Available at Casey’s Corner)

Body Language (Available at Storybook Treats)

The Diamond in the Rough (Available at Tortuga Tavern)

Poor Unfortunate Soul (Available at Storybook Treats)

Just Take Three (Available at Sleepy Hollow)

Voodoo Magic (Available at Sleepy Hollow)

For more information on the special food and beverage offerings, check out the foodie guide

Disney Villains After Hours runs on select nights at Magic Kingdom between now and July 10.

Disney Villains After Hours Highlights:

The Villains’ Cursed Caravan – Some of your favorite villains join Maleficent the dragon as she creeps through the park twice nightly.

“Villains Unite the Night” – Hades and Meg from Hercules will set the castle stage ablaze in this thrilling show featuring appearances by: Jafar The Queen Dr. Facilier Maleficent



During this sinister soiree, guests can dance the night away as a party DJ spins monstrous music on the Cinderella Castle Forecourt stage.

Attraction Enhancements – Experience the surprising, villain-inspired additions on beloved attractions: Pirates of the Caribbean Space Mountain

Show your spooky smile – As they make their way through each land, guests can strike a pose as they come across sharable photo opportunities scattered throughout the park.

Across the park guests can enjoy access to more than 25 attractions and experiences.