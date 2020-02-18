Director Martin McDonagh Re-Teams With Searchlight Pictures for Untitled Relationship Drama

Director Martin McDonagh is currently working on an untitled relationship drama that will be released through Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures and the British based funding and development company Film4.

What's happening:

McDonough has reteamed with the Disney owned studio and Film4 for his new feature which is a relationship drama. The currently untitled film is set in Ireland and will focus on the imploding relationship of two lifelong friends.

McDonagh will serve as writer, director and producer on the project.

Previously the director worked with both Searchlight and Film4 on his drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. The film earned best actress and best supporting actor Oscars for stars Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell respectively.

About the Untitled feature:

The film “portrays two lifelong friends on a remote Irish isle suddenly finding themselves at an impasse when one ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for the both of them.”

Creative team:

Produced by: Martin McDonagh Graham Broadbent Peter Czernin

Executive producers include: Diarmuid McKeown Ben Knight Daniel Battsek Ollie Madden



