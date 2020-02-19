Tickets for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Available for Annual Passholders

Calling all Force-sensitive Star Wars fans! Tickets for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite are now on sale for Annual Passholders and will soon be available for all guests. The galactic themed night will be hosted at Disneyland Park this August and is a great way to celebrate the much-loved franchise!

What's happening:

Tickets for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

The one night Star Wars-themed event will celebrate all things from a galaxy far, far away and gives guests a chance to experience the best of epic franchise.

Ticket holders will enjoy exclusive after-hours access to Disneyland park, with access beginning at 6 PM.

The event will feature: Special entertainment, including: Star Wars-themed fireworks spectacular Galactic dance parties Character encounters And more! Enhanced decor, event merchandise and inspired food and beverages Immersive Star Wars-themed photo opportunities Unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the party

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Star Wars Celebration