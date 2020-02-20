Hulu Releases Trailer for “Little Fires Everywhere” Starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

Hulu just released a trailer for their upcoming series, Little Fires Everywhere, starring Reese Whitherspoon and Kerry Washington from ABC Signature.

What’s Happening:

Little Fires Everywhere

The trailer that just dropped sets up the tension between Reese Whitherspoon, a landlord who rents a house to an artist played by Kerry Washington who isn’t who she claims to be, resulting in a lot of dramatic tension.

The trailer uses a new version of the song “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morisette.

Little Fires Everywhere stars Reese Witherspoon ( A Wrinkle in Time Scandal), and Joshua Jackson ( The Mighty Ducks

Synopsis:

“Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.”

The cast includes:

Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson)

Kerry Washington (Mia Warren)

Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson)

Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough)

Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson)

Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson)

Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson)

Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson)

Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren)

Huang Lu (Bebe)