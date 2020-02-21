“Potatoland” Poster Revealed in Series For Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

As part of a countdown series in anticipation of the opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Parks Blog has unveiled its latest entry in new posters for existing Mickey Mouse shorts that will be featured in the new attraction.

What’s Happening:

The newest poster features Mickey Mouse, Goofy and Donald Duck at the entrance of a one-of-a-kind theme park! In the short, Mickey and Donald try to make Goofy’s dream come true by building a surprise theme park of potatoes!

Soon, you’ll be able to experience your own amazing journey full of surprises in Mickey’s wild cartoon universe at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

This is the latest in a series that have been created so when guests are at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, they’’ll see posters of these existing award-winning shorts that might have previously premiered at the Chinese Theatre – all created specifically for the attraction by Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Television Animation.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ever ride in Disney Parks history to feature Mickey Mouse and will bring guests into its story using incredible technology developed for the ride that’s been described as, “two and a half D.”

Guests looking closely at their My Disney Experience App may have noticed that FastPass+ is now available Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Take a look at the short below, Potatoland, to get an idea of the antics that will await guests on Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway when it opens on March 4th at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and in 2022 in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park.