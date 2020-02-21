“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Season 7 “Bad Batch” Musical Theme Available for Download, More on the Way

Beyond groundbreaking visual effects, memorable characters, and high-flying adventure, one aspect of Star Wars that has remained iconic since the franchise’s 1977 debut is its music.

Now, with the unveiling of the seventh season of the popular animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, award-winning composer Kevin Kiner has returned to deliver more exciting new scores for each episode, including the thrilling theme for “The Bad Batch,” that ragtag group of clones introduced in the season premiere. As if that weren’t enough, three additional The Clone Wars season seven soundtrack releases have been scheduled as the season goes on.

What’s happening:

Walt Disney Records has released new music from the Disney+ animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars .

. Composer Kevin Kiner has returned to score all twelve episodes of the show’s final season.

The first new track, entitled “Bad Batch Theme,” is available for download right now

Three additional soundtrack releases for Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ seventh season have already been scheduled: Episodes 1-4 on Friday, March 13, Episodes 5-8 on Friday, April 10, and Episodes 9-12 on Monday, May 4 (just in time for the annual Star Wars Day celebration).

What they’re saying:

Walt Disney Records statement about Kevin Kiner: “Honored with multiple Emmy and Annie nominations, as well as 12 BMI awards, Kevin Kiner is one of the most versatile and sought-after composers in Hollywood. In creating intimate soloistic guitar music over the grim realities of the Juarez Cartel, to grand orchestral music for a galaxy far, far away, Kevin’s wide musical range has allowed him to take on such diverse projects as Netflix’s hit series Narcos: Mexico, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Showtime’s City on a Hill, AMC’s Hell on Wheels, CW’s Jane the Virgin, CBS’s CSI: Miami, and Netflix’s Making a Murderer. Kevin also scores Warner Brother’s Titans, and Doom Patrol with Clint Mansell.”

“Bad Batch Theme” is available for download now, with more new Star Wars: The Clone Wars music coming on the above-listed dates. The first episode of season seven is also available to stream right now exclusively on Disney+.