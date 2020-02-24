“Chewbacca Mode” Discovered on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Move over, Chewbacca Mom– It’s time for Chewbacca Mode! A group of enterprising fans (AKA our friends over at Fresh Baked Disney) have discovered a way to have a very different experience on the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland.

Here’s how it works: upon being seated in Millennium Falcon cockpit, crew members must follow a very specific set of steps (see the next section for a breakdown) before the attendant Cast Member makes their final check. The result is a completely Hondo-less mission to Corellia. That’s right– you’ll be treated to the growls and howls of Chewbacca the Wookiee, former co-pilot of the famous smuggler Han Solo, instead of the verbal instructions of space pirate Hondo Ohnaka throughout the experience. Watch the Fresh Baked video below for a play-by play.

What’s happening:

Disney Parks fans have discovered “Chewbacca Mode” AKA “Chewie Mode” on the Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Smugglers Run attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. To access Chewie Mode, riders must follow these steps prior to the Cast Member making their final check:

Both Pilots must push their flight control sticks to the extreme left or right and extreme up or down, then hit the flashing orange activation button.

All Gunners and Engineers must hold one of the illuminated white buttons down, then press the flashing orange activation button.

Your reward will be a Smugglers Run mission hosted entirely by Chewbacca the Wookiee instead of the Hondo Ohnaka character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

What they’re saying:

Chewbacca: “Whrrraaargh! Wrahgh!”

Our other pals over at DAPs Magic also accessed Chewbacca Mode on their trip to Disneyland over the weekend. Enjoy the additional video below for a simple POV of the ride-through.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run both opened last summer at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.