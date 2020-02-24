“Chewbacca Mode” Discovered on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Move over, Chewbacca Mom– It’s time for Chewbacca Mode! A group of enterprising fans (AKA our friends over at Fresh Baked Disney) have discovered a way to have a very different experience on the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland.
Here’s how it works: upon being seated in Millennium Falcon cockpit, crew members must follow a very specific set of steps (see the next section for a breakdown) before the attendant Cast Member makes their final check. The result is a completely Hondo-less mission to Corellia. That’s right– you’ll be treated to the growls and howls of Chewbacca the Wookiee, former co-pilot of the famous smuggler Han Solo, instead of the verbal instructions of space pirate Hondo Ohnaka throughout the experience. Watch the Fresh Baked video below for a play-by play.
What’s happening:
- Disney Parks fans have discovered “Chewbacca Mode” AKA “Chewie Mode” on the Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- To access Chewie Mode, riders must follow these steps prior to the Cast Member making their final check:
- Both Pilots must push their flight control sticks to the extreme left or right and extreme up or down, then hit the flashing orange activation button.
- All Gunners and Engineers must hold one of the illuminated white buttons down, then press the flashing orange activation button.
- Your reward will be a Smugglers Run mission hosted entirely by Chewbacca the Wookiee instead of the Hondo Ohnaka character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.
What they’re saying:
- Chewbacca: “Whrrraaargh! Wrahgh!”
Our other pals over at DAPs Magic also accessed Chewbacca Mode on their trip to Disneyland over the weekend. Enjoy the additional video below for a simple POV of the ride-through.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run both opened last summer at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.