Impossible Burger to be Named “Preferred Plant-Based Burger” of Disney Resorts as Disney and Impossible Foods Announce Strategic Alliance

by | Feb 25, 2020 9:37 AM Pacific Time

Impossible Foods is coming soon to Disney Resorts as part of a newly announced strategic alliance between the two companies. The crowd-pleasing Impossible Burger will be named the “Preferred Plant-Based Burger” of Disney Resorts.

What's happening:

  • Impossible Foods announces a new strategic alliance today with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.
  • As part of the alliance, the food tech startup’s flagship product – Impossible Burger – will be designated as the “Preferred Plant-Based Burger” of Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and Disney Cruise Line.
  • On February 28, Disney will debut Impossible Foods menu items at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, including:
    • Petite Impossible Burger with Guac and Pepper Jack Cheese at Avocado Time Marketplace
    • Impossible Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese at Nuts About Cheese Marketplace
    • Impossible Meatball Submarine at Paradise Garden Grill
  • Impossible Foods Head of Culinary, J Michael Melton, will be offering live demonstrations on March 7 and March 8 as part of the Food & Wine Festival.
  • The award-winning, plant-based Impossible Burger will soon be available at multiple locations across Disney Resorts and Disney Cruise Line, including:
    • Tony’s Town Square Restaurant in Magic Kingdom 
    • Smokejumpers Grill in Disney California Adventure
    • And more
  • The alliance follows Disney’s September 2019 announcement of plans to add plant-based options at all major quick and table service dining locations in their U.S. theme parks.
  • More than 400 plant-based dishes are now available at Walt Disney World Resort and more will be available at Disneyland Resort in spring 2020.

What they’re saying:

  • Dennis Woodside, President of Impossible Foods: “We are thrilled to be working with Disney. The millions of park-goers who visit Disney Parks and Resorts and sail on Disney Cruise Line each year – including those who are reducing their impact on the environment by eating less meat – will now be able to order the Impossible Burger and other delicious dishes made with our plant-based meat. We look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead with this new relationship.”
  • Chef John State, Culinary Director at Disneyland Resort: “We’re excited to add more items featuring the Impossible Burger to our menus. We’re always looking for ways to bring more flavor, innovation and creativity to the Disney dining experience and we’re delighted to include Impossible Foods in new dishes that our guests and fans are sure to enjoy.”
Send this to a friend