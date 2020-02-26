Watch a Live Stream of the Dedication of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway on March 3

LaughingPlace will be at Disney’s Hollywood Studios next week for the dedication of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and you can watch the exciting moment live on Tuesday, March 3 at 7:25 AM.

Be sure to return here on Tuesday, March 3 at 7:25 AM to watch a live stream of this special dedication of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World

Soon, you’ll be able to experience your own amazing journey full of surprises in Mickey’s wild cartoon universe at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction. During each adventure, you’ll enter the new Mickey Mouse cartoon short “Perfect Picnic” for a one-of-a-kind adventure where anything can happen.

This is the latest in a series that have been created so when guests are at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, they’’ll see posters of these existing award-winning shorts that might have previously premiered at the Chinese Theatre – all created specifically for the attraction by Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Television Animation.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ever ride in Disney Parks history to feature Mickey Mouse and will bring guests into its story using incredible technology developed for the ride that’s been described as, “two and a half D.”

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway officially opens to the public on March 4, 2020, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and later at Disneyland park