Photos – New Disney Tommy Bahama Collection Comes to Walt Disney World

Sometimes you need that perfect attire to enjoy your vacation and if that vacation is at Walt Disney World, then Tommy Bahama has the perfect new collection for you. Guests visiting Walt Disney World can find the new Tommy Bahama Disney Collection. Take a look at some of the new collection in the photos below.

$150

$130

$125

$125

$130

$150

$130

$130

$130

$130

Not pictured is the new Pirates of the Caribbean Tommy Bahama shirt which debuted at Disneyland last month.

You can find this new collection at the Tommy Bahama store at Disney Springs.