Marvel’s Newly Revealed “Empyre #4” Cover Features She-Hulk, The Thing

Marvel’s presence at C2E2 continued today with a panel on the upcoming groundbreaking comic crossover event “Empyre.” In that panel, Marvel revealed the cover for “Empyre #4” and announced a tie-in series “Lords of Empyre: Swordsman.”

The newly revealed cover for “Empyre #4” was created by artist Jim Cheung and prominently features She-Hulk and The Thing.

Marvel also released the following description of the fourth issue in the upcoming series: Tensions mount as the action heats up! As the attack on Wakanda intensifies, the heroes find themselves under attack from their enemies — and their allies! In a war where nobody can be fully trusted, betrayal cuts deep — as the alien invasion claims its first casualty! In this issue: the shock ending you never expected! You’ll want to frame it for your wall, True Believer!



“Lords of Empyre: Swordsman #1” will be written by Alex Paknadel with art by Thomas Nichlik and a cover by Rod Reis.

Marvel released the following description of the upcoming tie-in series: THE SWORDSMAN HAS BEEN RESURRECTED! But there are more secrets than what lies beyond the grave… Join Swordsman and his son, Quoi, as they embark on a journey of discovery here on Earth—one they can’t walk back from!



