Marvel’s Newly Revealed “Empyre #4” Cover Features She-Hulk, The Thing

by | Feb 29, 2020 3:09 PM Pacific Time

Marvel’s presence at C2E2 continued today with a panel on the upcoming groundbreaking comic crossover event “Empyre.” In that panel, Marvel revealed the cover for “Empyre #4” and announced a tie-in series “Lords of Empyre: Swordsman.”

  • The newly revealed cover for “Empyre #4” was created by artist Jim Cheung and prominently features She-Hulk and The Thing.
  • Marvel also released the following description of the fourth issue in the upcoming series:
    • Tensions mount as the action heats up! As the attack on Wakanda intensifies, the heroes find themselves under attack from their enemies — and their allies! In a war where nobody can be fully trusted, betrayal cuts deep — as the alien invasion claims its first casualty! In this issue: the shock ending you never expected! You’ll want to frame it for your wall, True Believer!

Lords of Empyre: Swordsman #1

  • “Lords of Empyre: Swordsman #1”  will be written by Alex Paknadel with art by Thomas Nichlik and a cover by Rod Reis.
  • Marvel released the following description of the upcoming tie-in series:
    • THE SWORDSMAN HAS BEEN RESURRECTED! But there are more secrets than what lies beyond the grave… Join Swordsman and his son, Quoi, as they embark on a journey of discovery here on Earth—one they can’t walk back from!

More on “Empyre”:

  • “Rooted in stories spanning throughout Marvel’s 80-year history, the massive build up to this story will only be rivaled by the enormous impact it has on the future of the Marvel Universe.”
  • “Empyre #1” by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, and Valerio Schiti arrives in April in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com.
  • CB Cebulski refers to EMPYRE as “One of the most incredible science-fiction sagas Marvel has ever put to page!”
  • Back in December, Marvel also released a teaser trailer for “Empyre.”

 
 
