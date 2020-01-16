Marvel’s “Empyre #1” Cover Revealed Ahead of April Release

Marvel has released as first look at the cover for their upcoming groundbreaking crossover comic event, “Empyre,” before it hit stores in April.

“Empyre” follows the events of the one-shot “Incoming!” with what Marvel describes as an “Earth-shattering event for 2020.”

The Avengers and Fantastic Four team-up against a united army of Kree and Skrull.

In the time leading up to “Empyre #1,” Marvel has been revisiting classic stories, tasking some of the industry’s top artists with creating reenvisioned covers for major events in MArvel’s history, like the Kree-Skrull War and the story of the Kree-Skrull born Teddy Altman, better known as Hulkling.

Marvel also released covers for two event tie-ins: “X-Men #10” and “Fantastic Four #21.”

More on “Empyre”:

“Rooted in stories spanning throughout Marvel’s 80-year history, the massive build up to this story will only be rivaled by the enormous impact it has on the future of the Marvel Universe.”

“Empyre #1” by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, and Valerio Schiti arrives in April in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com.

CB Cebulski refers to EMPYRE as “One of the most incredible science-fiction sagas Marvel has ever put to page!”

Last month, Marvel also released a teaser trailer for “Empyre.”

