Marvel’s “Empyre #1” Cover Revealed Ahead of April Release

Marvel has released as first look at the cover for their upcoming groundbreaking crossover comic event, “Empyre,” before it hit stores in April.
- “Empyre” follows the events of the one-shot “Incoming!” with what Marvel describes as an “Earth-shattering event for 2020.”
- The Avengers and Fantastic Four team-up against a united army of Kree and Skrull.
- In the time leading up to “Empyre #1,” Marvel has been revisiting classic stories, tasking some of the industry’s top artists with creating reenvisioned covers for major events in MArvel’s history, like the Kree-Skrull War and the story of the Kree-Skrull born Teddy Altman, better known as Hulkling.
- Marvel also released covers for two event tie-ins: “X-Men #10” and “Fantastic Four #21.”
More on “Empyre”:
- “Rooted in stories spanning throughout Marvel’s 80-year history, the massive build up to this story will only be rivaled by the enormous impact it has on the future of the Marvel Universe.”
- “Empyre #1” by Al Ewing, Dan Slott, and Valerio Schiti arrives in April in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com.
- CB Cebulski refers to EMPYRE as “One of the most incredible science-fiction sagas Marvel has ever put to page!”
- Last month, Marvel also released a teaser trailer for “Empyre.”
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- Marvel’s latest “Pull List” shared teases for “Taskmaster #1,” “Black Widow: Widow’s Sting #1” and more new comics coming in April.
- Crystal Dynamics, the game developer behind Marvel’s Avengers, has released a statement announcing that the release of the highly-anticipated and long-awaited game has been delayed.
- A new trailer was released for the upcoming Black Widow, the first film of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Marvel Studios has delayed a shoot for their coming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Puerto Rico due to the recent earthquake.