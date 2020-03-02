“Mulan” Sneak Peek Coming to Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line

We are just a few weeks away from the theatrical premiere of Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan, but it looks like we won’t have to wait quite that long for a glimpse of the new film. A special sneak peek of the upcoming movie is coming to Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Starting March 20, guests visiting Disneyland Resort

At Walt Disney World Walt Disney Presents Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests will also be able to see the preview aboard select Disney Cruise Line sailing in late March.

The Disney Parks Blog also shared a special message from Yifei Liu and Yoson An, who play Mulan and Honghui in the new film.

The Disney Movie Magic nighttime projection show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will also feature an all-new sequence featuring Mulan .

. The show will be returning to the park on March 13 to begin a limited run.

More on Mulan:

Disney’s live-action Mulan will hit theaters March 27.

will hit theaters March 27. “When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

Disney’s live-action Mulan is based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

Mulan features a celebrated international cast that includes:

Yifei Liu as Mulan

Donnie Yen as Commander Tung

Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan

Yoson An as Cheng Honghui

Gong Li as Xianniang

Jet Li as the Emperor

Creative team:

The film is directed by: Niki Caro

Screenplay by: Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek

