New Souvenir Stein Hits the GCH Craftsman Bar at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa

by | Mar 2, 2020 4:01 PM Pacific Time

Any visitor to Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa at the Disneyland Resort who has entered the hotel from the front has seen a beautiful stained glass sliding door that welcomes them to the arts and crafts inspired hotel. A recent addition to the resort has brought with it one of the newer and nicer souvenirs we’ve seen, inspired by that beautiful sliding glass door.

What’s Happening:

  • Last summer, the GCH Craftsman Bar opened at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa, bringing with it a beautiful restaurant and poolside lounge that invites guests to enjoy a casual, yet elegant, atmosphere seeped in rustic charm.
  • Recently, a unique souvenir was spotted at the GCH Craftsman Bar that is inspired by the beautiful stained glass sliding door that welcomes guests to the hotel.
  • The door itself is a gorgeous work of art that depicts the natural landscapes and mountains of Northern California. This stein is no exception carrying over the same look and even the same rock outcropping that looks remarkably like the bear shaped mountain several hundred yards away from the hotel.
  • The stein arrives just in time for the Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival and is $37.00, coming with a beermosa or a regular beer.
  • While other parts of the hotel are open only to those staying there, any guest of the Disneyland Resort who makes their way back to the GCH Craftsman Bar at the hotel is welcome to enjoy the newer eatery and have the opportunity to purchase this stein.
  • Also worth noting, this stein (at press time) was only available at GCH Craftsman Bar and not the other bars and lounges of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa, like the Hearthstone Lounge or the lounge at Napa Rose.
Send this to a friend