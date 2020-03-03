Disney+ Signs Non-Exclusive Distribution Deal with Sky U.K.

Disney+ has signed a nonexclusive distribution deal Sky U.K. The agreement will bring Disney+ to audiences in the U.K. (including Ireland) via their pay-TV service Sky Q.

What’s happening:

According to The Hollywood Reporter Disney+.

Since this deal is not exclusive, it opens the doors for other U.K. based media distributors including Liberty Global's Virgin Media and BT to strike deals with Disney+.

At launch, audiences in the U.K. will be able to enjoy Disney+ via Sky’s high-end pay TV service Sky Q, followed later by Sky’s streaming platform Now TV.

The Disney+ Sky deal also includes a first-pay window for 20th Century Studios (formerly Fox) films.

The two companies have worked together before for content and licensing deals, and in 2018 Disney—through then stakeholder Fox—was one of the companies bidding to purchase Sky. Ultimately, Comcast beat out contenders for ownership

Disney+’s Western Europe launch is slated for March 24th and will be available in: The United Kingdom Germany Italy Spain Austria Switzerland France



What they’re saying:

Jeremy Darroch, group CEO of Sky: "We’ve built a strong partnership with Disney over three decades and we’re pleased that our customers in the U.K. and Ireland can continue to enjoy their world-class content — all in one place on Sky Q. This is a great start to what is set to be another stellar year for Sky — in 2020 we’ll launch new channels and genres, start building Sky Studios Elstree and we’ve got brilliant new and returning originals coming too."

"We’ve built a strong partnership with Disney over three decades and we’re pleased that our customers in the U.K. and Ireland can continue to enjoy their world-class content — all in one place on Sky Q. This is a great start to what is set to be another stellar year for Sky — in 2020 we’ll launch new channels and genres, start building Sky Studios Elstree and we’ve got brilliant new and returning originals coming too." Kevin Mayer, chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International: "We are delighted that Sky is selling the Disney+ service on their platform and, along with our other distribution partners, will deliver exceptional reach at launch."

More Disney+ in Europe: