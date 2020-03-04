ESPN Announces Hosts for Digital Series “The Replay” Coming Exclusively to Quibi

by | Mar 4, 2020 3:11 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

ESPN has revealed more information about their new digital show The Replay which is made exclusively for the new mobile platform, Quibi. The daily series will have three hosts and will recap the biggest sports news in 5-7 minute episodes.  

What’s happening:

  • ESPN today released details to its new digital show The Replay available exclusively on Quibi when the platform launches on April 6, 2020.
  • As the exclusive U.S. multi-sport content provider for Quibi’s Daily Essentials, ESPN’s The Replay will feature daily episodes and breaking news covering the biggest stories in sports.
  • Quibi’s Daily Essentials features curated news, entertainment, and inspirational programming giving viewers everything they need to know – and why it matters.
  • ESPN’s Nabil Karim will host The Replay, and will be joined by Ashley Brewer, who joins ESPN from ABC7 Los Angeles where she most recently served as sports anchor and entertainment host, along with ESPN’s Sebastian Salazar.
  • Karim, Brewer and Salazar will each host alternating episodes for The Replay. The show will be the latest produced from ESPN’s newly renovated Studio E in Bristol, Conn., dedicated exclusively to its growing digital content and shows.
  • At launch, daily 5-7 minute episodes will be available each morning, giving Quibi subscribers everything they need to know in the world of sports to start their day.
  • The Replay will emulate ESPN’s iconic SportsCenter but with a millennial twist. Each show will feature must-see highlights of the night presented through quick-pace editing that will educate, entertain, and surprise fans.

Via ESPN

What they’re saying:

  • Connor Schell, EVP of Content, ESPN: “The Replay will combine ESPN’s attitude and expertise with Quibi’s innovative approach, resulting in a new format that will entertain, inform and connect with the Quibi audience on a daily basis. The talented lineup of hosts for The Replay – Nabil, Ashley and Sebastian – each bring a style and energy perfect for the platform.”

Meet the Hosts:

Via ESPN

  • Nabil Karim:
    • Karim joined ESPN in 2019 as an anchor on SportsCenter. 
    • Prior to joining ESPN, Karim – a native of Vancouver – was an anchor and reporter on Canada’s leading sports network (TSN) since 2011.
    • He hosted TSN’s news and information show SportsCentre where he covered the NBA, NFL, and NHL in addition to a variety of major sporting events including the 2014 FIFA World Cup, TSN’s coverage of NCAA March Madness, and TSN’s live coverage of the 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games and Rio 2016 Olympic Summer Games.

Via Twitter

  • Ashley Brewer:
    • Brewer most recently served as weekend anchor and host for ABC7 in Los Angeles, covering the Dodgers in the World Series, Rams in the Super Bowl, and other major sporting events, in addition to co-hosting The Bachelor Winter Games on ABC.
    • She began her career as a college football sideline reporter for Cox 7 and weekend sports anchor at KGUN-9, the ABC affiliate in Tucson, Arizona.
    • She attended the University of Southern California, where she was a member of the varsity women’s swimming team.

Via ESPN

  • Sebastian Salazar:
    • Salazar joined ESPN in 2016 and serves as host, reporter and play-by-play announcer, appearing regularly on ESPN FC as well as ESPN’s Major League Soccer coverage.
    • Over the years, he has covered the Mexican national team at the FIFA World Cup from Russia on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio, the International Champions Cup, the USWNT, and the Little League World Series.
    • He also regularly contributes to the ESPN podcasts TwoOnTri, Max & Herc and ESPN FC. Prior to ESPN, Salazar hosted a variety of pre and postgame shows (NHL/NBA/MLS/NFL) at Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic.

About Quibi:

  • Quibi is a mobile-first media technology platform bringing together the best of Silicon Valley and Hollywood.
  • Headquartered in Los Angeles, Quibi is the first entertainment platform built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing, allowing today’s leading studios and creative talent to tell original stories in an entirely new way.
  • For more information visit www.quibi.com.
 
 
